It: Welcome to Derry Creator Reveals Season 2 Story Details
Here's what we can expect to see in season two of It: Welcome to Derry after season one's big reveals.
This article contains spoilers for It: Welcome to Derry season 1.
While HBO’s gruesome prequel series It: Welcome to Derry hasn’t officially been renewed yet, it almost certainly will be. The show has been averaging around 10.7M U.S. and 18.3M global viewers, so it’s pretty much nailed on for a second season at this point.
If you’ve already got a Welcome to Derry-shaped hole in your viewing schedule and are wondering what will go down in season 2, rest easy, because creator Andy Muschietti already has some details on what you can expect to see when the show inevitably returns to our screens.
First up, you can definitely expect that big, timey-wimey Pennywise twist to be explored further. In the series finale, it was revealed that Pennywise knows that Margaret will become the mother of Richie Tozier, played by Finn Wolfhard and Bill Hader in the movies, and that he has knowledge of both present and future events. Muschietti says that the series plans to flesh out how and why the villainous clown experiences time in a non-linear way over the next two seasons.
The story will be unraveled as we travel farther back in time, matching Pennywise’s 27-year feeding cycle. Season one covered 1962, 27 years before It: Chapter One. Season 2 will jump backward by another 27, and season 3 will be another 27-year jump.
“The pitch to Stephen King was we’re going to tell a story backwards, and it has to do with that hint,” Muschietti told Deadline, adding that future seasons will clarify whether Pennywise is travelling backwards in a linear way, or whether he’s omnipresent. More importantly, we’ll discover if any actions Pennywise takes affect the events of the It movies.
According to Muschietti, we also haven’t seen the last of the original Pennywise, Bob Gray, nor his daughter, Ingrid Kersh. There will be a lot more to discover about the pair in seasons 2 and 3.
“We are going to know more about the Bob Gray of things, and we are going to know more about Ingrid, because Ingrid was around in the 30s,” he explained. “I think it’s a pretty tragic character. She’s a very specific, very unique character, because she’s a victim, but she’s a perpetrator too. She’s tricked into thinking that her dad is still there somewhere in the shadows of that monster, and she wants to liberate him, but the only way to see him and try to liberate him is by creating all these baits [and] all this pain, because she knows that he will show up.”
All eight episodes of It: Welcome to Derry season 1 are available to stream on HBO Max now.