It: Welcome to Derry Creator Reveals Season 2 Story Details

This article contains spoilers for It: Welcome to Derry season 1.

While HBO’s gruesome prequel series It: Welcome to Derry hasn’t officially been renewed yet, it almost certainly will be. The show has been averaging around 10.7M U.S. and 18.3M global viewers, so it’s pretty much nailed on for a second season at this point.

If you’ve already got a Welcome to Derry-shaped hole in your viewing schedule and are wondering what will go down in season 2, rest easy, because creator Andy Muschietti already has some details on what you can expect to see when the show inevitably returns to our screens.

First up, you can definitely expect that big, timey-wimey Pennywise twist to be explored further. In the series finale, it was revealed that Pennywise knows that Margaret will become the mother of Richie Tozier, played by Finn Wolfhard and Bill Hader in the movies, and that he has knowledge of both present and future events. Muschietti says that the series plans to flesh out how and why the villainous clown experiences time in a non-linear way over the next two seasons.