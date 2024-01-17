Wednesday Season 2 Update Suggests the Netflix Series Is Changing

The first season of Wednesday has been a major hit for Netflix, so it’s no surprise that the streamer is pushing full speed ahead on production for season 2, this time with series star Jenna Ortega on board as a producer. While on the red carpet for the delayed ceremony of the 2023 Emmy awards, Ortega gave fans a hint of what they could expect in the upcoming season.

One of the most notable tidbits from Ortega was that each episode of Wednesday season 2 “feels like a movie” and that “everything is bigger” and “a lot more action-packed.” While Ortega herself doesn’t bring up Stranger Things, it’s hard not to think of Netflix’s other major teen horror series and its recent attempt at a bigger and more action-packed season.

The most recent season, Stranger Things 4, features the series’ longest episodes thus far, with the shortest of the season’s nine episodes being 64 minutes and the longest being nearly two and a half hours. There’s no word on the exact runtime of episodes in Wednesday’s second season, but if each episode “feels like a movie,” there’s a chance we could be getting some beefier episodes and longer runtimes than season 1’s 50 minute average.

Like Stranger Things 4, season 2 of Wednesday is also going to lean “into a little more horror.” Even though the first season of Wednesday did touch on the character’s gothic roots, the series was characterized as a comedy when it was nominated for the 2023 Emmy awards. It’s doubtful that we’ll be saying goodbye entirely to Wednesday’s unique sense of humor, but the stakes will likely be higher than they were last season.