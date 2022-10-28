WB Just Rebooted Another DC Superhero

But when Cavill does return to the big screen, and if it is as a version of the character more akin to Christopher Reeve than the apathetic “god” of Batman v Superman, one still couldn’t really call it a reboot in its most traditional sense since his Man of Steel will (presumably) still exist within the confines of the DCEU as it was first established in 2013 and solidified in 2016. Judging from Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller cameo in Black Adam, all of the backstory already in place for this superhero universe will continue to follow Cavill’s Superman going forward.

But that’s not to say WB isn’t ready to reboot some of its other superheroes like it did with The Batman earlier this year. Which leads us to the latest move from inside the WB lot. The Green Lantern HBO Max series that’s been in development since 2019 under the auspices of veteran DC producer Greg Berlanti and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith has been scrapped, according to THR. The time-hopping, reportedly space-set series that would have starred Finn Wittrock as first Green Lantern Alan Scott and Jeremy Irvine as Guy Gardner, along with quite a few other Green Lantern Corps. characters, has been rebooted to instead focus on the (arguably more popular) John Stewart.

Per the outlet, the reason for ditching the eight scripts already written for the show was a tax write-off, a common refrain under the leadership of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who previously killed the almost-completed Batgirl movie for the same reason. The price tag for Grahame-Smith and Berlanti’s version of the Green Lantern show would have also been an estimated $120 million, more than the studio was willing to spend on a HBO Max DC show, according to THR, which also notes Gunn and Safran had nothing to do with this decision, as they don’t start in their new executive roles until November.

While Grahame-Smith has left the project altogether, and Irvine and Wittrock are no longer attached either, Berlanti is staying on to shepherd this new version of the series. This is hardly the first time DC has tried and failed to get a live-action Green Lantern project off the ground. Originally meant to star in his own DCEU movie, and then to appear in Snyder’s scrapped Justice League sequels, the hero was most recently cut from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Wayne T. Carr was cast as John Stewart for a cameo in the movie but the scene ultimately didn’t make it into the final product.

Perhaps this new HBO Max series will finally be Stewart’s moment. But with the rebooted Green Lantern project back in early development, it’ll be a while before we know anything for sure.