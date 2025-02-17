Virdee Ending Explained: Pawa, Saima, & Riaz and Harry’s Secret

Harry Now Officially Part of Bradford West?

Harry had been indebted to Riaz since he’d had taken the blame for a murder Harry committed in self-defence in 2001. During that year’s Bradford Riots, Riaz’s mother was knocked unconscious by racist thief Paul King, whom she and Riaz had caught stealing from the till of their family shop. Paul attacked Riaz, who froze, and Harry arrived and protected him, accidentally stabbing King in the neck with a pair of scissors during the fight. To maintain his honour, Riaz insisted on lying that he was the killer.

Riaz went to prison and came out a criminal who worked for his drug-dealing former cellmate Jai Pawa (Ramon Tikaram). He, Pawa’s wife Sophie (Nicola Burley) and Harry – now a police officer – informed on Pawa, who was imprisoned in India. Unbeknownst to Harry, during the operation to arrest Pawa, Riaz and Sophie had stolen £30 million’s worth of his heroin to set up their own drug-dealing operation.

In the years since, Harry and Riaz have maintained an uneasy truce, communicating via secret burner phones and using one another for information. In series one though, Riaz’s right-hand-man Enzo insisted that if the crew were to help Harry save his kidnapped wife Saima, they needed him to come over to their side and work for them fully (a bit rum, considering that Saima is also Riaz’s sister). Harry agreed, which means that in a potential second series, he’ll be a fully corrupt officer working for Riaz’s organised criminal gang.

DS Khalil Amin: Spy?

Harry being a Bonafide member of Bradford West in future is a problem because in the final episode of series one, Harry’s new partner DS Khalil Amin was recruited by the United Kingdom Crime Agency to inform on corrupt activity in Bradford Police. Harry is therefore working with somebody tasked with rooting out corrupt officers in the pay of organised crime groups. Khalil already knows that Harry has a secret source of criminal intel because in episode one, he realised that Harry didn’t get Ateeq’s location from the low-level drug dealer he pretended to have heard it from. The question is: will Khalil shop his partner to his new boss?

What Did Jai Pawa Want?

Revenge against everybody who had wronged him, and to use his intel on Harry’s murder of Paul King (see above) to destroy the career of the officer who arrested him. When Riaz was inside for King’s murder, he shared a cell with Pawa and told him the truth – that Harry was actually King’s killer and that he had taken the blame. Pawa used this to try to coerce Harry into confessing to murder as part of his vengeance plan.

Pawa first bribed a prison officer in the Punjab to help him escape his cell, and then travelled to England to commit a campaign of terror against the people who had betrayed him and orchestrated his imprisonment: the accountant who’d given evidence against him in court; Harry, the police officer who’d made his name by arresting him; Bradford’s Chief Constable Jonthan Boardman; Riaz, the lieutenant who stole from him and usurped his position in the criminal world; and Sophie, his ex-wife who was not only part of Riaz’s scheme to get him out of the picture, but also Riaz’s secret lover.