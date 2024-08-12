Agatha All Along Trailer Song Teases the Series’ True Premise
Agatha All Along is taking the titular witch and her coven down the Witches' Road, which is like the Yellow Brick Road, but a lot scarier.
The long-awaited follow up to WandaVision, Agatha All Along has been teasing its premise ever since it was announced with a revolving door of titles paying homage to pop-culture staples. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Agatha: The Lying Witch with the Great Wardrobe are among the names given to the series up until the official name Agatha All Along was revealed back in May. Like its predecessor, Agatha All Along has already been teasing its appreciation for pop culture at large, but now with the series’ most recent trailer, and the song playing through the background, we’re finally getting a look at the true premise of the series.
Agatha All Along seems to be paying homage to The Wizard of Oz, drawing parallels between Dorothy’s journey down the Yellow Brick Road and Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) journey down the Witches’ Road. Not only does the trailer show Agatha gathering allies just as Dorothy does, but the song playing in the background is eerily reminiscent of “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” in its lyricism.
With lyrics like “Seeketh thou the road to all that’s foul and fair,” “Gather sisters,” “Darkest hour, wake thy power, earthly and divine,” “Glory shall be thine” and of course “Down, down, down the road. Down the Witches’ Road” it’s hard not to already connect the dots between the two. Add onto that the fact that there’s a clip in the trailer of Agatha looking like Elphaba and Patti LuPone’s Lilia Calderu dressed up like Glinda the Good, and it’s pretty clear where the series is likely going with this.
Unlike the Yellow Brick Road, however, the Witches’ Road appears to be a lot less welcoming and a lot more dangerous. The eerily winding road is full of trials that Agatha and the witches must face in order to reach their prize, which for Agatha is likely regaining the powers that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) stole from her.
But not only do the lyrics of the song hint at the show’s Oz-ian ties, but they also hint at important plot points we’ll likely see. “I stray not from the path, I hold its hand in mine” probably means that Agatha will be straying from the path at some point. The trailer shows Agatha having private conversations with Aubrey Plaza’s Rio, who could be influencing her to leave the others behind to claim the prize for herself.
“Primal night giveth sight, familiar by thy side” seems to hint at the role that Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke) will have on this journey. Locke himself told Empire that his character is a “familiar,” “an assistant to the coven.” But whether he’s truly there to help them or is instead after the prize at the end of the road for himself, and potentially his mother Wanda, has still yet to be determined.
The Witches’ Road was first introduced in the 2016 run of Scarlet Witch comics by James Robinson and Chris Visions. In this arc, Wanda travels to the Witches’ Road, which is a realm only accessible to sorcerers and practitioners of magic, with the ghost of Agatha looking for the source of a sickness infecting magic.
Based on what we know about Agatha All Along so far, it seems like each trial might contain its own separate homage, just as each WandaVision episode paid homage to a different era of sitcoms. Between the haunting Wizard of Oz-esque “Ballad of the Witches’ Road” written by EGOT winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (who also penned the song “Agatha All Along” from WandaVision) and the musical entrance the show received at D23 this last weekend, it seems like the show might be leaning into even more of a musical theme than WandaVision. (And with a legend like Patti LuPone in the cast, why wouldn’t you?)
Like WandaVision before it, Agatha All Along looks like it will be a unique entry into Marvel canon, full of fun Easter Eggs for both Marvel and pop-culture fans alike. Agatha’s journey down the Witches’ Road is at the core of the series, and it will be interesting to see just what she decides to claim if, or when, she gets to the end of it.