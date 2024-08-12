Agatha All Along Trailer Song Teases the Series’ True Premise

The long-awaited follow up to WandaVision, Agatha All Along has been teasing its premise ever since it was announced with a revolving door of titles paying homage to pop-culture staples. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Agatha: The Lying Witch with the Great Wardrobe are among the names given to the series up until the official name Agatha All Along was revealed back in May. Like its predecessor, Agatha All Along has already been teasing its appreciation for pop culture at large, but now with the series’ most recent trailer, and the song playing through the background, we’re finally getting a look at the true premise of the series.

Agatha All Along seems to be paying homage to The Wizard of Oz, drawing parallels between Dorothy’s journey down the Yellow Brick Road and Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) journey down the Witches’ Road. Not only does the trailer show Agatha gathering allies just as Dorothy does, but the song playing in the background is eerily reminiscent of “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” in its lyricism.

With lyrics like “Seeketh thou the road to all that’s foul and fair,” “Gather sisters,” “Darkest hour, wake thy power, earthly and divine,” “Glory shall be thine” and of course “Down, down, down the road. Down the Witches’ Road” it’s hard not to already connect the dots between the two. Add onto that the fact that there’s a clip in the trailer of Agatha looking like Elphaba and Patti LuPone’s Lilia Calderu dressed up like Glinda the Good, and it’s pretty clear where the series is likely going with this.

Unlike the Yellow Brick Road, however, the Witches’ Road appears to be a lot less welcoming and a lot more dangerous. The eerily winding road is full of trials that Agatha and the witches must face in order to reach their prize, which for Agatha is likely regaining the powers that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) stole from her.