True Detective Season 4: Why That Tuttle United Reference Is Important 

Late in episode 2, junior detective Peter Prior (Finn Bennett) shares his findings about the financial backing of the Tsalal research station with his boss Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster).

“The NGO that funds the station, if you follow the taxes you can trace it back to a shell company called NC Global Strategies, which in turn belongs to Tuttle United,” Prior says.

“Tuttle United – what do they do?” Danvers asks.

“Oh everything. Glass, tech, video games, shipments, palm oil, cruise lines … “

Danvers sarcastically thanks Prior and tells him this information was “really not helpful.” But longtime fans of True Detective know that couldn’t possibly be further from the truth. That’s because Tuttle United is almost certainly the business arm of villainous Tuttle Cult, a powerful organization created by the Tuttle family in Louisiana.

The Tuttles are the (mostly off-screen) big bads from True Detective‘s first season. Originally comprised of politicians, businessmen, and other influential figures, the Tuttle family is interested in dark, satanic rituals like human sacrifice and child sexual abuse. Detectives Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Martin Hart (Woody Harrelson) eventually uncover video footage of one such disturbing ritual. They believe the family might have something to do with the murder of Dora Lange that they’re investigating.

Indeed the Tuttle family was involved – sort of. The once dynastic clan is a shell of itself by True Detective season 1’s present day. Errol Childress, a disfigured bastard child of a Tuttle scion living in squalor, did kill Dora. But most other Tuttles are dead and gone.

Still, the inclusion of Tuttle United in True Detective: Night Country suggests that the Tuttle Clan still maintains some of its influence on the world stage. Whether any actual Tuttles are involved with the organization remains to be seen but their dark legacy surely lives on throughout. What, exactly, could any remaining Tuttles be interesting in achieving through Tuttle United? Night Country explains that quite definitively.