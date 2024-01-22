True Detective Season 4 Just Solved One Last Rust Cohle Mystery

Midway through this second installment, Rose and her friend Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) retire back to Rose’s home to decompress after witnessing the horrors of the corpsicle. Rose and Navarro reflect on their relationship and how they met. It turns out that Travis had leukemia and opted to go out via exposure on the ice rather than subject Rose to his gradual death. Funnily enough, back in True Detective season 1, one of the cops in the present narrative doesn’t believe Rust’s story about going to see Travis because “Near as we could tell, his pops never had leukemia. No hospital records of that.” Well, there wouldn’t be if Travis self-diagnosed and committed suicide shortly thereafter.

Navarro found Travis’s body and that’s how she entered Rose’s orbit. Or as Rose puts it: “One last gift from Travis Cohle, I got to meet you.”

There you go, Redditors. You got this one. Well done!

What significance will Travis Cohle being Rust Cohle’s father play going forward on True Detective: Night Country? Perhaps nothing. The appeal of True Detective‘s anthology format is that any viewer can tune into a fresh season without needing extensive knowledge of what came previously. It seems unlikely then that Travis Cohle will be revealed to have been the undead author of all these crimes.

Still, it’s a satisfying little Easter egg for those paying attention.