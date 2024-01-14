True Detective Season 4: Night Country Cast – Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, and More
From Jodie Foster to Fiona Shaw, here's everyone you need to know in True Detective: Night Country and where you've seen them before.
The fourth installment of HBO’s True Detective series is poised to be the spookiest yet. Set in the remote town of Ennis, Alaska, Night Country follows former partners Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro as they investigate the disappearance of eight researchers from a remote facility. The pair have a tense past, not only with each other, but with others in their small town.
True Detective: Night Country marks Jodie Foster’s first television appearance since the ’70s – not counting her handful of voiceover and narration guest roles in the ’90s and early ’00s – though certainly not her first time starring in a thriller. Foster is joined by a number of other talented actors, including Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, and Christopher Eccleston.
Here’s everyone you need to know in True Detective: Night Country, and where you’ve seen them before.
Jodie Foster is Liz Danvers
Jodie Foster plays Detective Liz Danvers, who is tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of eight men from the Tsalal Arctic research station alongside her former partner Evangeline Navarro. This isn’t Foster’s first time playing an investigator either, as most people know her from her role as Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs. You’ll likely also recognize Foster from her roles in Taxi Driver, Panic Room, and Flightplan.
Kali Reis is Evangeline Navarro
Indigenous activist and boxing world champion Kali Reis plays State Trooper Evangeline Navarro. Navarro is “a hard-shell ex-military cop” on the outside, according to Reis, but at her core, she cares about her family and her community. When she’s not taking care of her younger sister, Julia, Navarro is still working to solve the murder of an Indigenous woman, Annie K., who was found mutilated on the outskirts of town back when she and Danvers were partners. Reis has also appeared in the movie Catch the Fair One and can be seen in the upcoming Wind River: Rising.
Finn Bennett is Peter Prior
Finn Bennett plays Peter Prior, the son of Hank Prior. Like his father, Peter has become a cop for the for the Ennis police force. Peter becomes involved in the investigation as an apprentice of sorts for Danvers, though he struggles to keep up with the demands of the case and the needs of his own family. Before appearing in True Detective: Night Country, Bennett appeared in The Nevers.
Fiona Shaw is Rose Aguineau
Rose Aguineau is a survivalist who lives on the outskirts of Ennis. Her mysterious nature and claims that she sees her dead lover don’t exactly make her a popular resident of the town, but her keen eye and knowledge of the harsh Alaskan wilderness helps her become a mentor of sorts to Navarro over the course of the case. Rose is played by Fiona Shaw, who is known for her roles in Killing Eve, Andor, and the Harry Potter franchise.
Christopher Eccleston is Ted Corsaro
Ted Corsaro is the regional Chief of Police and Liz Danvers’ boss, at least for now. Ted is currently running for Mayor, and is considered to be a political animal. Liz and Ted have a complicated relationship, both inside and outside of the office, as the two regularly find themselves dealing with the stress of their jobs by sleeping with each other. Ted is played by Christopher Eccleston, who most will recognize from his roles in Doctor Who, The Leftovers, 28 Days Later, and Thor: The Dark World.
Isabella Star LaBlanc is Leah Danvers
Leah Danvers is Liz’s reluctant step-daughter. Neither really want to be in each other’s lives, but the death of Leah’s father (Liz’s former husband) has sort of forced them to stick with each other. Leah wants to learn more about her Inupiaq heritage, but often finds herself at odds with Liz over her desire to become involved with her culture. Leah is played by Isabella Star LaBlanc, who has also appeared in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and the Spectrum TV series Long Slow Exhale.
John Hawkes is Hank Prior
Hank Prior is a veteran officer of the Ennis police force, and works alongside his son Peter. Hank struggles to communicate with his son, and the two have had a strained relationship since the death of Peter’s mother. John Hawkes plays Hank, an actor known for his roles in Martha Marcy May Marlene, Winter’s Bone, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Anna Lambe as Kayla Malee
Anna Lambe plays Kayla Malee, a young nurse in Ennis who has little patience for anyone who brings danger near her family. Before True Detective: Night Country, Lambe appeared in The Grizzlies, Alaska Daily, and Trickster.
Aka Niviâna as Julia Navarro
Newcomer Aka Niviâna plays Julia Navarro, Evangeline’s younger sister. Julia struggles with her mental health as well as demons from her past.
Joel D. Montgrand as Eddie Qavvik
Joel D. Montgrand plays Eddie Qavvik, a musher with deep connections to Ennis and even deeper connections with Evangeline. Montgrand has previously appeared in Altered Carbon and will appear in Netflix’s upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation.