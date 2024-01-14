True Detective Season 4: Night Country Cast – Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, and More

Kali Reis is Evangeline Navarro

Indigenous activist and boxing world champion Kali Reis plays State Trooper Evangeline Navarro. Navarro is “a hard-shell ex-military cop” on the outside, according to Reis, but at her core, she cares about her family and her community. When she’s not taking care of her younger sister, Julia, Navarro is still working to solve the murder of an Indigenous woman, Annie K., who was found mutilated on the outskirts of town back when she and Danvers were partners. Reis has also appeared in the movie Catch the Fair One and can be seen in the upcoming Wind River: Rising.

Finn Bennett is Peter Prior

Finn Bennett plays Peter Prior, the son of Hank Prior. Like his father, Peter has become a cop for the for the Ennis police force. Peter becomes involved in the investigation as an apprentice of sorts for Danvers, though he struggles to keep up with the demands of the case and the needs of his own family. Before appearing in True Detective: Night Country, Bennett appeared in The Nevers.

Fiona Shaw is Rose Aguineau

Rose Aguineau is a survivalist who lives on the outskirts of Ennis. Her mysterious nature and claims that she sees her dead lover don’t exactly make her a popular resident of the town, but her keen eye and knowledge of the harsh Alaskan wilderness helps her become a mentor of sorts to Navarro over the course of the case. Rose is played by Fiona Shaw, who is known for her roles in Killing Eve, Andor, and the Harry Potter franchise.

Christopher Eccleston is Ted Corsaro

Ted Corsaro is the regional Chief of Police and Liz Danvers’ boss, at least for now. Ted is currently running for Mayor, and is considered to be a political animal. Liz and Ted have a complicated relationship, both inside and outside of the office, as the two regularly find themselves dealing with the stress of their jobs by sleeping with each other. Ted is played by Christopher Eccleston, who most will recognize from his roles in Doctor Who, The Leftovers, 28 Days Later, and Thor: The Dark World.

Isabella Star LaBlanc is Leah Danvers

Leah Danvers is Liz’s reluctant step-daughter. Neither really want to be in each other’s lives, but the death of Leah’s father (Liz’s former husband) has sort of forced them to stick with each other. Leah wants to learn more about her Inupiaq heritage, but often finds herself at odds with Liz over her desire to become involved with her culture. Leah is played by Isabella Star LaBlanc, who has also appeared in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and the Spectrum TV series Long Slow Exhale.

John Hawkes is Hank Prior

Hank Prior is a veteran officer of the Ennis police force, and works alongside his son Peter. Hank struggles to communicate with his son, and the two have had a strained relationship since the death of Peter’s mother. John Hawkes plays Hank, an actor known for his roles in Martha Marcy May Marlene, Winter’s Bone, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.