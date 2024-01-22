True Detective Season 4 Episode 3 Trailer Hones In on Raymond Clark

If you were as captivated by True Detective: Night Country‘s “corpsicle” as we were, you might have missed an important detail. Season 4’s ghoulishly-named icicle filled with dead scientists was short one genius.

As discovered by the end of episode 2, the corpsicle contains only six bodies, which is notably two fewer than the eight scientists who were working at the Tsalal research center. One of those scientists, Anders Lund, is barely alive but accounted for. Another is missing. His name is Raymond Clark and he just so happens to have been known to date Annie K, a local indigenous woman whose murder Detective Navarro (Kali Reis) is hellbent on solving.

Well friends, it sounds like we have our first real suspect. And based on the first trailer for True Detective season 4 episode 3, the search for Raymond Clark is going to be a grueling one. Give it a look below:

“The suspect is Raymond Clark. Consider him armed and dangerous,” Hank Prior (John Hawkes) intones at the clip’s beginning.