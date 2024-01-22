True Detective Season 4’s “Corpsicle” Is an Achievement in Gross Prop Making

“The effects team did a kickass job,” Jodie Foster (who plays Liz Danvers) told Den of Geek and other outlets prior to the premiere. “Even close up that was extraordinary. It really did feel like it was disintegrating as we spoke.”

“We met the corpsicle before we met the actual [scientist] actors!” Kali Reiss (Evangeline Navarro) added. “It was made so well. I could imagine how it smelled.”

While the corpsicle’s discovery in the snow was interesting enough, its continued inclusion in episode 2 reveals just how impressive a bit of prosthetic work it really is. Alaska police can’t just continue to investigate these frozen bodies out in the elements so they commandeer a local ice rink to place the deathly iceberg down on a tarp to thaw. And that’s where viewers really get to drink in the disgusting details.

It’s one thing for rubbery artificial bodies to appear real under the cover of night. It’s another thing entirely for them to come across as life-like even when filmed in a brightly lit arena. Den of Geek spoke with True Detective: Night Country production designer Daniel Taylor about the corpsicle’s creation from script to screen, beginning with its darkly humorous name.

“That’s actually how [showrunner Issa López] described it in the script,” Taylor says. “At that point it’s an incredibly dark environment and conversation but you can’t help but slightly laugh when you read ‘corpsicle.'”

Taylor previously worked with López on season 2 of Sky Atlantic’s Britannia. The pair kept in touch through Covid and López recommended him to HBO as production designer on Night Country. Upon getting the gig, Taylor met up with López in London to do a “page turn” on the scripts of the entire season and discuss the major design elements. It was clear early on that the writer/director had a clear vision for her corpsicle.