Travel the Dead Breaks the Paranormal TV Mold

Though the word “paranormal” generally refers to phenomena not currently explainable by science, when it comes to paranormal television as a genre, it is strictly defined. There are formulas, patterns, even rules, necessitated by network needs for consistency to keep the audience coming back. But within the scope of their YouTube series Travel the Dead, veteran paranormal investigators and television personalities Katrina Weidman and Heather Taddy are asking if there’s a different way.

Weidman and Taddy both emerged on the television scene in 2007 with A&E’s Paranormal State, one of the early successes in the investigative style format, which lasted five seasons. The two became fast friends on the show, and since then, have gone on to appear on numerous series between them. Weidman continued as host of Real Fear: The Truth Behind the Movies, Paranormal Lockdown, and Portals to Hell, where she’s also an executive producer. Taddy appeared on Alien Highway, and Mysteries Decoded, as well as guest-starring on Portals.

In a recent interview for the Den of Geek paranormal pop culture show Talking Strange, (available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube), Weidyman and Taddy discuss teaming up once more as both hosts and executive producers on Travel the Dead. In the series, also executive produced by Kat Croft, who serves as director of photography, the paranormal investigations might be segmented into multiple episodes, and the format can easily shift. And for the ghost boss duo, not only does the flexibility keep it fun, but it allows them to test out new ideas, and break free of network TV restrictions.

“We noticed very early on with Paranormal State there was a frustration, from our viewpoint, that once the television show got popular, we were kind of stuck in a formula,” says Weidman.