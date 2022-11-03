The Spooked Podcast Enters Its “Season of Monsters”

Glynn Washington is a storyteller. But he is also much more than that. By his own account, the host, creator, and executive producer of Spooked — the podcast born “in the dark of night” of his Snap Judgment show — was raised in an apocalypse cult, is the grandson of a seer, born to a family haunted by ghosts, is a student of magic, and witnessed his first exorcism as a teen.

The Detroit native also studied in Japan, graduated law school, and is an activist and educator. Since 2017, over the course of seven seasons, and more than a hundred episodes, the bassy campfire storyteller intonations of Washington have guided Spooked listeners on a journey of supernatural stories told firsthand by experiencers.

A perfect spooky season series that extends beyond October, Spooked is available across podcast platforms, with bonus episodes on the Luminary subscription site and app. And though the current season of the show is not shying away from the afterlife, things are most certainly getting weirder.

“This is a season of monsters,” Washington told me in a recent interview for my Talking Strange paranormal pop culture show — published on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. You can also watch the full interview below: