Kindred Spirits Stars Reflect on Humanizing Hauntings

As Kindred Spirits enters its seventh season, stars Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, and Chip Coffey are nowhere close to giving up the ghost on paranormal reality TV. But the trio has been considering what their legacy might be on the entertainment genre and the paranormal community at large.

In an interview with Den of Geek’s paranormal pop culture show Talking Strange (available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube), the trio discussed the latest 10-episode season — which kicks off Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel, and same day on the discovery+ streaming service — as well as what they hope their lasting contribution to the ghosthunting world might be.

Since its premiere in 2016 on Destination America and TLC, where it aired concurrently before moving to Travel Channel in 2019, Kindred Spirits has focused on haunted people before locations. Throughout the course of an episode, Bruni and Berry, both executive producers and alums of the Ghost Hunters franchise, and psychic medium Chip Coffey of Psychic Kids and Paranormal State fame, offer assistance to private residences, families, and other clients who experience trauma as a result of potential paranormal activity.

The proceedings give the show a deeply personal touch, which seemed to warrant the question about what happens when the show ends.