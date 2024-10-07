How Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Bridges a Big Gap in the Character’s Story

For me and the writers, it was all about the history driving the locations. Sometimes, you want to take Lara someplace just because you want to be in that place, but really, you need a reason because the audience is going to find out you put them there because you just wanted them to be there. The history was driving us, and the deeper we dove, the more we’d find a thread in this country or that one that could be a cool set piece if we moved Lara there and it worked within the mythology that we’re dealing with. We always want to ground it in something real.

While the show doesn’t pull its punches, it’s also not as graphically violent as the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot game. How did you want to strike a balance with the violence and tone of the series?

We wanted the show to be for everyone. I definitely wrote it with adults in mind as my primary audience, but, absolutely, you can bring your whole family into this and experience Lara Croft. I don’t want to distance anyone, but we are also this bridge into a more fun version of Lara and that guided the tone as well.

The show is animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios, which also did the acclaimed Castlevania series. How was it working with them to create a vision of Tomb Raider that was instantly recognizable, yet with your own signature visual stamp?

They’re fantastic! A big reason it was so exciting to work with them is because most of their team working on this show are women, specifically women who really loved Tomb Raider. They’re women who were moved by it growing up as little girls, and it was so cool to see their excitement being translated into the artwork. I never had to explain Lara’s physicality or her unique penchant for randomly flipping to get to places. These were all things that they inherently knew, and, as fans, they were plugging in really fun things in some of the action and animation that was in the script. You’d get it back and be like, “Hell yeah! You clearly played Tomb Raider: Legend and knew that one moment.”

We could all nerd out about this and what it should be. We were always aiming to have a show that fans would absolutely geek out over, which is what we were doing, but also be accessible to everyone else. It’s a fine balance, but it’s super cool how big fans they were.