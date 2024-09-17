Twilight of the Gods Is Zack Snyder’s Mature, Action-Packed Love Letter to Norse Mythology

This article is presented by

Zack Snyder has been making movies about gods since he broke through with his stylistic adaptation of Frank Miller’s 300. His Batman and Superman represent archetypal god-like figures, and his recent Netflix action franchise, Rebel Moon, is filled with religious subtext. But in his newest collaboration with the streamer, studios The Stone Quarry and Xilam Animation, executive producer Deborah Snyder, and co-creator ​​Jay Oliva, he takes that to the next level. With Twilight of the Gods, there are no allegories necessary, as the series deals with real (read that as mythological) deities. For Zack Snyder, it came as a relief. “It was actually very relaxing to not have to make it fake,” he laughs as we chat in Netflix’s Hollywood office.

The series follows Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), who is on a quest for revenge after her family is killed by the mighty god Thor on her wedding night. That sets off an epic journey that sees our often semi-naked heroine heading into the Norwegian wilds alongside her husband, Leif (Stuart Martin), to put together a god-killing squad.

“Stuart and Sylvia do such a beautiful job,” Zack gushes. “And it’s funny because we had the crew screening last week, and those two met for the very first time,” the director recalls. That might seem unusual, but Deborah tells us, “Some of the series was made during the pandemic.” The giant leaps in remote recording technology meant that the production could keep going in the face of world-changing events, allowing them to enlist actors from around the world. “We recorded in 23 locations around the globe,” Deborah explains. That was thanks to special kits that they sent out to the actors with recording equipment and blankets so that they could record it in their own homes until they could go back into the studios. “It allowed us to have a bigger talent pool,” she smiles.