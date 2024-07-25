Terminator Zero: How Production I.G Brought the Dystopian World of Terminator to Anime

“The fact that the story is set in Japan and has a different storyline from the original John Connor and Sarah Connor plot seemed like the perfect way to expand the franchise into a new art form like anime,” outlines Kudo, who directs all eight Terminator Zero episodes. “What I found appealing was how changing the medium allowed for different storytelling approaches and the opportunity to offer new surprises to long-time fans of the franchise. I also wanted to bring a Japanese perspective when it comes to the horror of nuclear weapons.”

Tomlin elaborates on this: “I quickly realized there was a huge opportunity within the Terminator franchise—the films take place entirely in the United States, and a huge portion of that on the U.S./Mexico border. Very little is stated about what’s going on in the rest of the world. For me, setting it in Japan allowed for a level of creative freedom where I could tell the story that was calling to me.”

Production I.G is uniquely suited to tackle this animated tale of a futuristic technological dystopia. However, Tomlin is no stranger to A.I. takeover stories after writing and directing Hulu’s Mother/Android, a film that tackles an Orwellian world where predatory artificial intelligence runs amok. Tomlin reveals that dystopian worlds and technology’s overbearing advancements in society have always been one of his greatest fascinations. “I think we’re living in an extraordinarily frightening time,” Tomlin says. “Two years ago, the idea of artificial intelligence still felt like science fiction. Now, anytime I scroll through my feed and I see a photograph, I have to ask myself if it’s a real photograph or something conjured by A.I.

“I think if there is a war against the machines, it’s not going to be fought through Terminators and time displacement machines; it’s going to be fought through misinformation, bank accounts, and phishing scams. All that is to say, I think the themes in the show and in the franchise at large couldn’t be more relevant to this time we’re in.”

Kudo agrees but stresses the human element in all of this. “I believe that by portraying characters living in a dystopian world, it is possible to highlight the negative aspects of human nature and also express love. I also think that having the juxtaposition of technology’s overbearing advances with human physicality and spirituality can make a story very compelling.”

The prospect of an A.I. uprising holds fascinating storytelling potential for Tomlin and the Production I.G team. However, Terminator is also a franchise that Tomlin holds near and dear to his heart—and one that brings out his inner child. “I’m a huge fan of the films and know them all well. I wanted to make sure that Terminator Zero felt like it was treading on new ground without being totally divorced from the look, feel, and vibe of the original films. [James] Cameron is able to thread so many different tones,” Tomlin says. “All of his films have these tonal maneuvers that I always had to keep in mind; it’s not just one thing, and to lean too far into large-scale sci-fi risks losing the tenderness that audiences might expect without even knowing they’re expecting it.”