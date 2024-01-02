This ‘90s Sci-Fi Show Predicted Streaming Canceling Everything

Every single person knows the sting of their favorite TV show getting canceled but it’s only gotten worse in recent years. The streaming era has been incredibly inconsistent. With an algorithm choosing the fates of shows, these days you’re lucky if a show gets ten episodes, let alone released at all. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was canceled by Netflix after a single season. Willow was not only canned by Disney+ after one season but also removed from its catalog. The same thing happened with Gordita Chronicles on HBO Max.

Streaming services like Netflix, once known for picking up canceled shows such as Arrested Development and giving creatives limitless freedom are now more known for not giving anything a chance unless it’s a massive Squid Game like success. Before word of mouth even spreads about a show, you often find out it’s canceled or removed entirely. At the dawn of the streaming age we never could have seen this coming.

But we should have. After all, a canceled TV show in the ‘90s predicted it.

Alien Nation, a sci-fi detective drama following a quarter million aliens who find themselves stranded on Earth and become its newest minority, aired on Fox from 1989-1990. While beloved by a hardcore fan base, the show was canceled after only a single season. Thankfully Fox reversed their decision and in 1994 Alien Nation received five TV movies to continue the story and executive producer/writer Kenneth Johnson was not going to let that original cancellation go without mention. Along the way he predicted what would happen to so many canceled shows after him.