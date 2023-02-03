Snowpiercer, Infinity Train and Other Erased Streaming Series You Can No Longer Watch

Love Life

The romance anthology series Love Life ran for two great seasons before getting both canceled and erased from HBO Max within the same month. Starring Anna Kendrick in season 1 and William Jackson Harper in season 2, each episode provides a look at different relationships and key moments in the main character’s life. We get to see them fall in and out of love, traverse awkward hookups, and discover what they want out of life and what they’re looking for in a romantic partner. Even though the series is full of heartbreak, it offers a surprisingly optimistic look at love and dating that doesn’t feel forced or staged, but instead feels real.

Made for Love

Based on Alissa Nutting’s 2017 novel of the same name, Made for Love follows Hazel Green-Gogol’s (Cristin Milioti) escape from her tech-mogul husband Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). After living with him for ten years in a virtual biosphere that also serves as the base of operations for Gogol Tech, she decides she’s tired of living this life and wants to start fresh. That’s easier said than done, however, once she discovers that Gogol planted a surveillance chip in her brain that allows him to track her location, watch what she does, and even catalog her emotions. Made for Love offers an interesting take on toxic masculinity and the narcissism of “tech geniuses” that feels just as relevant now as ever.

Final Space

From YouTuber Olan Rogers, this more obscure animated series seemed to have finally found a place for its past seasons to call home in the U.S. with HBO Max. Final Space originally aired on TBS before moving to Adult Swim, so HBO Max seemed like the natural place for this series to expand its audience and let those of us who missed out on some episodes finally catch up. Final Space tells the story of Gary Goodspeed (Olan Rogers), an astronaut who is well-intentioned but not always the sharpest, as he tries to save the universe from the evil Lord Commander (David Tennant). Final Space was a passion project for Rogers, and as someone who has followed him since my freshman year of high school, I have to say that it was really cool to watch him create something he clearly loved. But it’s not just Rogers’ love for the series that makes it stand out, it also features a stacked voice cast that includes David Tennant, Ron Perlman, Fred Armisen, Jane Lynch, Shannon Purser, Steven Yeun, and Ron Funches.

Snowpiercer

Not only has the TV adaptation of Snowpiercer lost its streaming home on HBO Max, but now the fourth and final season that was set to air on TNT has been taken off of the schedule with no word on when or where the final episodes will be available. Based on Bong Joon-Ho’s 2013 film of the same name as well as the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Snowpiercer is set seven years after the Earth has become an arctic wasteland. Humanity is relegated to a perpetually moving train with 1,001 cars that are separated by a strict social hierarchy. Class status determines how good or bad a person’s post-apocalyptic experience is, which of course causes conflict amongst the lower classes who have to fight for scraps to survive. It expands upon the world in Bong Joon-Ho’s film and gives us a look at the early days of the train.

Mrs. Fletcher

You’d think that in the midst of the Hahnaissance – the rightful appreciation of Kathryn Hahn and her talent as an actor – that HBO Max would keep her HBO series Mrs. Fletcher available for people to find or revisit as they explore her filmography. But unfortunately, that’s not the case. Kathryn Hahn played the title character Eve Fletcher, a divorcée going through a midlife crisis and sexual awakening after her son leaves for college and she finds herself alone for the first time in years. She finally has the chance to discover who she is and what she really wants out of life and her sexual relationships, proving that it’s never too late to learn and grow from new experiences.

Infinity Train

Despite being an animated series geared toward children, Infinity Train offers a pretty profound take on processing trauma and emotional issues. The cars on this titular train contain a wide variety of worlds and environments that allow its passengers to process and confront their trauma. Passengers arrive with a number on their hand that continues to count down as they work through their issues. Once their number reaches zero, they can leave the train and move forward with their life. It’s such a shame that HBO Max has erased so many of its animated series, including this one. With all of the collective trauma that the world has gone through post-COVID, this seems like a show that a lot of people could learn from and connect with.