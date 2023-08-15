The Wolf Ending Doesn’t Make a Lick of Sense

That means that the shadow Jack saw moving under the basement door in Penderecki’s house on the night he snuck in days after his brother’s disappearance (leaving behind the shoe that Penderecki returned to him 25 years later) could have been Ewan.

All of which poses the question: what on Earth were the police playing at? A child who lives opposite a known child sex offender disappears, and nobody searches the paeodophile’s basement?

Why Jack Destroyed Evidence of the Real Donkey Pitch Killer(s)

It wasn’t cult leader Bones or paedophile Minet Kable who killed Sophie and Hugo, but a tag-team of Lucia Anchor-Ferrers and Iwan Rheon‘s character “Molina” (whose real name we’ll never know). They met at a residential psychiatric unit Lucia had been sent away to after she exhibited psychopathic behaviour by destroying some flowers and killing a cat (it always starts with cats). Molina worked there as a cleaner.

Lucia’s father knew that she was one of the Donkey Pitch killers, and had kept her absence from the family home on the night of the murders a secret from everybody, including his wife. Before he died from a combination of home-invasion-related-stress and a recent heart transplant, Oliver made a written confession naming Lucia as responsible for the murders. After Lucia accidentally died by falling off a balcony while taunting DI Jack Caffrey, Jack read the confession and tore it up. His logic was that child abduction-planning paedophile Minet Kable deserved to be locked up, and now that Lucia and Molina were both dead, they couldn’t hurt anybody ever again, so why rock the boat? Once again, stellar police work.

Molina and Lucia’s Plan Would Never Have Worked

Well, those two were – what’s the polite term? – batshit psychos, so strategising wasn’t exactly their forte. The original plan, in which Molina and his hired accomplice stage a home invasion and frighten Lucia’s father into making them a hefty bank transfer, was risky enough. The second plan after Oliver tried to alert the authorities that his family was being held hostage instead of transferring the money, was even worse.

Bear in mind that Lucia and Molina had already got away with a double murder five years ago, and add in the (entirely unnecessary) murder of housekeeper Becka, now dismembered and buried in nearby woods. Their revised get-the-inheritance scheme involved the addition of an extra two murders – those of Matilda and Kieran Anchor-Ferrers – over a number of years, despite Matilda and her nosy neighbour Louise having clearly seen Molina’s face and being able to describe it to the police who would find his DNA in literally every room of that house. Had he been successful in killing DI Caffrey, how Molina was planning to get away with the murder of a police detective, is unclear. He wouldn’t have, is the point. Theirs was a stupid plan.