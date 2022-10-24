The White Lotus Opening Credits Reveal the Show’s Secrets

The opening credits of HBO’s Emmy-winning The White Lotus are immediately memorable: lush and colorful wallpaper-like depictions of monkeys, birds, fruit, and other tropical images that immediately convey a sense of decadence, set to a soundtrack of animal sounds, discordant flutes, and steadily escalating percussion. But the longer you watch them, the more it becomes apparent that they’re also deceptively sinister, with rotting fruit, dying fish, and blood splattered amongst the tropical imagery, in much the same way that the series’ high-end setting initially obscures the corrosive aspects of high-end tourism and its pointed skewering of the wealthy and privileged elite.

And that’s on purpose, according to creators Katrina Crowford and Mark Bashore. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans will likely recognize the duo and their work, as their Seattle-based studio Plains of Yonder was also responsible for that intricate title sequence full of swirling sand and shifting symbols. But while their work on The White Lotus may look very different, those opening credits are just as full of hidden meaning.

“There are different themes within the show, and we’re riffing off those show themes,” Crawford tells Den of Geek. “Colonization is part of it. People who are caught and who can’t untangle the situation they’re in. There’s a bunch of different things you can read into it and you can interpret it several ways.”

The sequence also ties into the show’s primary mystery angle, in which an unidentified body in a coffin is being sent home from the resort.