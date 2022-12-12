Emily the Criminal and The White Lotus Unlock Aubrey Plaza’s True Range

The tailend of 2022 has been tough for many of us. Twitter users, English football fans, and folks hoping to avoid yet another COVID-19 holiday spike are just a few groups who have much to grumble about. But do you know who’s been crushing it in Q4 of 2022? Aubrey Plaza.

The Parks and Recreation breakout star is having a banner year thanks to a role in the much-discussed, just-wrapped The White Lotus Season 2 as well as the titular role in the indie thriller Emily the Criminal, which has been quietly building traction on Netflix. Both roles showcase a more vulnerable side to the actress, albeit in dramatically different ways, and point toward serious dramatic potential for a performer who has more typically been thought of as a comedic presence.

Ever since Plaza earned fame with her deadpan, chaotic portrayal of April Ludgate on NBC’s Parks and Rec, the actor has been savvy about moving away from playing similar characters to avoid typecasting. She brought broad, sexpot energy to her roles in Dirty Grandpa and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, turned the chaotic dial up to 11 in FX’s Legion, and started exploring more complex roles in black comedies such as Ingrid Goes West and Black Bear. That said, Emily the Criminal and her appearance in White Lotus feel like mainstream reintroductions to Plaza before audiences see her in Guy Ritchie’s next film and Francis Ford Coppola’s long-gestating Megalopolis.

On The White Lotus, Plaza plays Harper, an uptight lawyer on vacation with her newly wealthy husband Ethan (Will Sharpe), accompanied by his college buddy, the cocky and obnoxious Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron’s bubbly wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Harper is bothered by the waning intimacy in her marriage to Ethan, emphasized by witnessing the flirtatious, handsy relationship of Cameron and Daphne. Combine marital strife with witnessing Cameron and Daphne’s money-fueled obliviousness, and Harper is basically trapped in a swanky vacation from hell. To make matters worse, Cameron is poking and prodding Harper, not-so-subtly suggesting he’s looking to know her in a non-platonic way.