The White Lotus Season 2 Misses Murray Bartlett’s Armond

The timeliness of Armond’s plight came in the immediate aftermath of the quarantine-era, making the whole experience an eerie come-to-Jesus moment for viewers who may or may not have acted in ugly symmetry to some of the guests at the White Lotus. Armond never responded the way he should have, instead retaliating with passive-aggressive barbs, back-handed compliments, and olive branch offerings accompanied with caveats. With so many characters to keep track of, Armond often served as the center-point of the operation. Many of his actions had indirect consequences for other people in the show, making the plot tightly-wound and easy to understand.

The second season of the show has plenty of interesting hotel-goers, but the conflict is all coming internally. Marital spats, infidelity, and sex addiction are the focus at hand right now. This lack of variety could be solved by having a character like Armond who is undergoing struggles caused by the actions of the resort’s guests. Without a sacrificial lamb like Armond, it’s hard to feel invested in the outcomes of the plotlines. Ethan’s (Will Sharpe) lack of honesty with Harper (Aubrey Plaza) only hurts their marriage. Dom’s (Michael Imperioli) sex addiction sets his son, Albie (Adam DiMarco) down the same dangerous path of misogyny that he’s already gone down. In all honesty, who cares? One rich person is hurting another rich person.

These elite snobs learning their lessons and becoming better people doesn’t change the course of society in any way. There’s always going to be hundreds of thousands of others like these people who won’t ever change. For the climax of the season to truly harness the power of the social commentary from the first season, there have to be characters we know on the outside of the upper-class who are wounded by these folks. Otherwise it gives off the appearance that the top one percent is living in a bubble where their stunts only affect each other. There is potential for this to go more similarly to the first season, though, as we know from the first scene of the season that someone is going to murdered due to the wild shenanigans of the visitors just like last time.

Armond was directly impacted by the behaviors of the guests in Hawaii last year. He became a tragic symbol of the ways classism distorts the world, and when he decided to start his own personal revolution, it ended in inevitable demise. His destiny was the country’s: the system is skewed in favor of the people with the cash, and you better never forget it. He was a direct byproduct of the despicable acts from his superiors. The way he went down with the ship was what made him iconic.