The White Lotus Season 3 Cast: Meet the New Characters Vacationing in Thailand

Leslie Bibb is Kate

Leslie Bibb plays Kate, friend of Laurie and Jaclyn. The three are long-time friends who have decided to take a girls’ trip after not seeing each other for a while. They hope this trip will help them reconnect. You’ll likely recognize Bibb from her roles in Iron Man, Jupiter’s Legacy, Love Life, Palm Royale, The Babysitter, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and American Housewife.

Sarah Catherine Hook is Piper Ratliff

Piper is a college senior hoping to do research for her religious studies thesis while on this trip, and is the reason her family has made the trip to Thailand in the first place. She’s the middle child of Timothy and Victoria and sister to Saxon and Lochlan. Piper is played by Sarah Catherine Hook, who you may recognize from her recent roles in Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions TV series and Netflix’s short-lived teen vampire drama First Kill. Hook has also appeared in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Jason Isaacs is Timothy Ratliff

Timothy Ratliff is a wealthy businessman on vacation with his wife Victoria and their three children – Piper, Saxon, and Lochlan. Based on the trailers, it seems like Timothy’s business may be crumbling around him. If he survives, he may not have a business to go back to. Timothy is played by Jason Isaacs, who is well-known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise as well as playing Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery. He has also done voice work, bringing Lord Enver Gortash to life in Baldur’s Gate III and voicing the Grand Inquisitor in Star Wars: Rebels.

Michelle Monaghan is Jaclyn

Michelle Monaghan plays Jaclyn, friend of Laurie and Kate. She’s an actor and seems to be the most well-off in the friend group. Before The White Lotus, Monaghan starred in MaXXXine, Source Code, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, Mission: Impossible III and other films in the franchise, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith (the movie).

Parker Posey is Victoria Ratliff

Victoria Ratliff is the wife of Timothy and mother to Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan. She’s not afraid to speak her mind, even while on vacation with her family. Victoria is played by the incredible Parker Posey, who you’ll likely recognize from one of her many projects such as Scream 3, Superman Returns, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (the TV series), Lost in Space, Josie and the Pussycats, Blade: Trinity, and You’ve Got Mail.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is Saxon Ratliff

Saxon is the oldest son of Timothy and Victoria and older brother to Piper and Lochlan. He works for his father’s company, meaning he’ll likely be affected the most out of the three kids by whatever fallout the trailers have been alluding to. Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon, an actor you’ll likely recognize from his roles in Gen V, American Sports Story, The Staircase, and Midnight Sun.