The White Lotus Season 3 Cast: Meet the New Characters Vacationing in Thailand
The White Lotus is checking in for a new season with another incredibly stacked cast. Here are the characters and actors you need to know.
This season of The White Lotus is taking its star-studded cast to Thailand. From the rich people dealing with their drama on vacation to the resort staff doing their best to keep them all happy, there are a lot of new characters for us to get to know this season. Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid may not be returning after her unfortunate death in Sicily, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see any familiar faces from seasons past.
Here are all the characters you need to know before checking-in this season, and the actors who play them.
Carrie Coon is Laurie
Along with Kate and Jaclyn, Laurie is one of three long-time friends who have decided to take a girl’s trip to Thailand to reconnect. Laurie is played by the wonderful Carrie Coon, who you may have seen in projects like The Leftovers, The Gilded Age, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Post, Gone Girl, and Boston Strangler.
Walton Goggins is Rick Hatchett
Rick Hatchett is “a rugged man with a chip on his shoulder,” according to HBO. He’s traveling with his much younger girlfriend Chelsea, who seems to be much more into this wellness retreat than he is. His true reasons for staying at the resort are unknown, but he’s likely after something more than bottomless kombucha and lounging by the pool. Rick is played by Walton Goggins, who many will likely recognize from his recent role as the Hot Ghoul a.k.a. Cooper Howard in Fallout or from his role as Uncle Baby Billy in The Righteous Gemstones. Goggins has also appeared in Justified, Invincible, Tomb Raider, and Predators.
Leslie Bibb is Kate
Leslie Bibb plays Kate, friend of Laurie and Jaclyn. The three are long-time friends who have decided to take a girls’ trip after not seeing each other for a while. They hope this trip will help them reconnect. You’ll likely recognize Bibb from her roles in Iron Man, Jupiter’s Legacy, Love Life, Palm Royale, The Babysitter, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and American Housewife.
Sarah Catherine Hook is Piper Ratliff
Piper is a college senior hoping to do research for her religious studies thesis while on this trip, and is the reason her family has made the trip to Thailand in the first place. She’s the middle child of Timothy and Victoria and sister to Saxon and Lochlan. Piper is played by Sarah Catherine Hook, who you may recognize from her recent roles in Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions TV series and Netflix’s short-lived teen vampire drama First Kill. Hook has also appeared in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.
Jason Isaacs is Timothy Ratliff
Timothy Ratliff is a wealthy businessman on vacation with his wife Victoria and their three children – Piper, Saxon, and Lochlan. Based on the trailers, it seems like Timothy’s business may be crumbling around him. If he survives, he may not have a business to go back to. Timothy is played by Jason Isaacs, who is well-known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise as well as playing Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery. He has also done voice work, bringing Lord Enver Gortash to life in Baldur’s Gate III and voicing the Grand Inquisitor in Star Wars: Rebels.
Michelle Monaghan is Jaclyn
Michelle Monaghan plays Jaclyn, friend of Laurie and Kate. She’s an actor and seems to be the most well-off in the friend group. Before The White Lotus, Monaghan starred in MaXXXine, Source Code, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, Mission: Impossible III and other films in the franchise, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith (the movie).
Parker Posey is Victoria Ratliff
Victoria Ratliff is the wife of Timothy and mother to Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan. She’s not afraid to speak her mind, even while on vacation with her family. Victoria is played by the incredible Parker Posey, who you’ll likely recognize from one of her many projects such as Scream 3, Superman Returns, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (the TV series), Lost in Space, Josie and the Pussycats, Blade: Trinity, and You’ve Got Mail.
Patrick Schwarzenegger is Saxon Ratliff
Saxon is the oldest son of Timothy and Victoria and older brother to Piper and Lochlan. He works for his father’s company, meaning he’ll likely be affected the most out of the three kids by whatever fallout the trailers have been alluding to. Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon, an actor you’ll likely recognize from his roles in Gen V, American Sports Story, The Staircase, and Midnight Sun.
Aimee Lou Wood is Chelsea
Chelsea is the younger girlfriend of Rick who has traveled to The White Lotus with him for a vacation. Her free-spirit attitude seems to clash with his ruggedness at times as she’s desperate to pull him out of his funk and make sure they both have a good time. Chelsea is played by Aimee Lou Wood, who is most known for playing Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education. She has also appeared in Daddy Issues and Alice & Jack.
Natasha Rothwell is Belinda
Natasha Rothwell is back as Belinda, reprising her role from season 1 of The White Lotus. Belinda is the spa manager of The White Lotus resort in Hawaii and has come to the Thailand resort to learn from their prestigious wellness program. In addition to appearing in the first season of The White Lotus, Rothwell has also starred in Insecure, Wonder Woman 1984, and How to Die Alone.
Lalisa Manobal is Mook
Mook is one of the health mentors available to work with guests staying at The White Lotus. She is played by Lalisa Manobal a.k.a. Lisa from the K-pop girl group Blackpink. The White Lotus is her acting debut.
Sam Nivola is Lochlan Ratliff
Lochlan is the youngest son of Timothy and Victoria and Saxon and Piper’s younger brother. A high school senior, Lochlan has to make some big decisions about his future and which school he wants to go to. Lochlan is played by Sam Nivola, who you might recognize from his roles in The Perfect Couple, White Noise, and Maestro.
Lek Patravadi is Sritala
Sritala is one of the owners of this White Lotus resort and the “visionary behind its wellness program.” Sritala is played by Lek Patravadi, who has previously appeared in Grounded God and In Family We Trust.
Tayme Thapthimthong is Gaitok
Gaitok is a security guard who works at The White Lotus and has a friendly relationship with Mook. Gaitok is played by Tayme Thapthimthong, who has previously appeared in Thai Cave Rescue and Mechanic: Resurrection.