The White Lotus Season 3 Will Continue an Important Series Tradition

Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid may have met an untimely end at the end of season 2, but that doesn’t mean that HBO’s The White Lotus is done with bringing characters back from other seasons. Natasha Rothwell, who played White Lotus employee and Tanya’s confidant Belinda Lindsey, is set to return for the show’s upcoming third season. And according to HBO and Max content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys, her return is only the beginning.

Per Bloys’ interview with Variety, White Lotus creator Mike White is planning to connect future seasons to each other by bringing back one cast member each season. Bloys is “already excited about who is going to come back for Season 4. It really is a fun model that Mike has set up.”

While Rothwell’s Belinda would be a great recurring character for The White Lotus beyond her season 3 appearance (as long as she survives), there are also several season 2 characters that fans would love to see come back. There are many viewers (myself included) who are eager to see Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) ditch their husbands and go traveling the world together. And then there’s Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), who may not have the means to become jetsetters, but have certainly inspired many with their tenacity. If they can charm their way into one White Lotus resort, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see them take their earnings and try their luck elsewhere.

In addition to Natasha Rothwell’s return, The White Lotus cast for season 3 includes Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Dom Hetrakul (Bangkok Dangerous), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Michelle Monaghan (The Best of Me), Parker Posey (Lost in Space, Josie and the Pussycats), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V) and Tayme Thapthimthong.