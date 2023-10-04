The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 8 Release Time and Season Recap Before the Finale

What To Expect in The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 8

Moreso than with previous episodes, making predictions about The Wheel of Time season 2 finale is extremely difficult without a little help from the previews. It’s especially worth mentioning that trailer confirms that the finale will feature a flashback to the Age of Legends and the original Dragon, Lews Therin Telamon, just as the season 1 finale did. These historical scenes are always great for providing insight into the motivations of the Forsaken and the potential actions of the Dragon Reborn.

The previous episode of The Wheel of Time ended with Lan and Moiraine accompanying Lanfear and Rand through the Waygate to Falme, but it’s likely that the Forsaken will not allow the Aes Sedai and her Warder to complete the journey with her and the Dragon Reborn. This conclusion is reinforced by the preview showing Lan and Moiraine crossing a sandy expanse alone.

Hopefully, the two of them have either put their differences aside or will do so in the opening moments of The Wheel of Time season 2 finale. With Rand having removed the shield that was preventing Moiraine from using the One Power, the Aes Sedai should be able to restore the Warder bond and hopefully will be anxious to do so as a confrontation with the Seanchan at the very least seams unavoidable.

Could the spark that ignites the powder keg be tied to the infiltration of the Seanchan kennels by Elayne and Nynaeve seeking to free Egwene? The pair have collared a sul’dam, which is likely to be enlightening for the handler herself at the very least, but they also need to get inside a heavily guarded complex to rescue their friend. The Wheel of Time finale preview shows us glimpses of Nynaeve in disguise as a sul’dam, so a bit of subterfuge seems to be in store.

Regardless of whether the impetus for battle comes from this secret mission or something more direct with the arrival of Rand and Lanfear, conflict seems certain given that it’s The Wheel of Time season 2 finale. Rand is prophecied to announce himself as the Dragon Reborn in Falme, but there’s also the question of the Horn of Valere and who will blow it to have an army of legendary heroes fighting on their behalf.

And don’t forget about Perrin! He’s looking to free Loial and the Shienarans, and he now has the assistance of not one, but three Aiel warriors. With Aviendha owing Perrin “toh,” a debt of honor for freeing her from her White Cloak cage, it is likely that her fighting skills and those of her companions will be invaluable once the first punch is thrown.