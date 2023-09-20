The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time and Story Recap So Far

What To Expect in The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 6

One of the most dramatic parts of the previous episode happened when Egwene was collared by the Seanchan, making her into one of their “damane,” a submissive channeler beholden to the one who holds her chain. Although her companions have escaped, they do not yet have a plan to rescue their friend. Perhaps the Yellow Aes Sedai who found them will be able to assist them in their efforts.

There’s also the question of what Moiraine’s plans are for Rand, having seemingly used him as bait for Lanfear. They’ve realized that the newest Forsaken was once in love with the Dragon, Lews Therin Telamon, and sees Rand as a reincarnation of the man who rejected her long ago, causing her to become a darkfriend. It appears that in the next episode of The Wheel of Time, Rand must pretend to love her in return so that they can infiltrate the Dark One’s plans.

That also seems to be the goal of Verin Sedai, who, along with her Brown sisters, have uncovered the presence of the Black Ajah within the White Tower. These followers of the Dark One were once considered just a rumor, but evidence suggests that subversive sisters are able to ignore the Three Oaths, allowing them to lie and use their power against their own kind. It’s likely that Liandrin’s duplicity will soon be discovered in The Wheel of Time season 2.

Meanwhile, Perrin is still on his way back to Falme to rescue Loial and the Shienarans, but now he has an additional companion: Aviendha of the Aiel. Now that the desert soldier owes a debt of honor to Perrin for fighting by her side to escape the White Cloaks, she will no doubt be a great help to him as he goes back into enemy territory. In addition to Hopper and the other wolves, too, of course.

Fortunately, their seem to be divisions and egos within the darkfriend ranks. Liandrin is understandably disgusted by the way Lady Suroth and the Seanchan treat their channelers, and High Lord Turak is not necessarily on-board with the noblewoman’s methods either. However, the Horn of Valere is a secret weapon that we may see used before The Wheel of Time wraps up its second season.