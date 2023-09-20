The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time and Story Recap So Far
The Wheel of Time continues this week with season 2 episode 6, and we’ve got the details about when to watch and what’s happened up until now.
This article contains The Wheel of Time spoilers.
As The Wheel of Time season 2 gets closer to its finale, it appears that our characters are converging on Falme, perhaps for a confrontation with the Seanchan and the Forsaken who are pulling their strings. Will the Horn of Valere come into play, and will all of the Two Rivers exiles be reunited before the end of the season?
The next episode is entitled “Eyes Without Pity,” which unlike previous episodes doesn’t give us a lot to sink our teeth into in terms of predicting what story will be told. Nevertheless, here’s what we do know about episode 6 of season 2:
When Does The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 6 Come Out?
Prime Video continues to release the remaining episodes of season 2 a week apart for a total of eight episodes. Although there is no official timing released by the streaming service, The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5 will likely drop in the late afternoon or early evening in the U.S. on Thursday, September 21.
What To Expect in The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 6
One of the most dramatic parts of the previous episode happened when Egwene was collared by the Seanchan, making her into one of their “damane,” a submissive channeler beholden to the one who holds her chain. Although her companions have escaped, they do not yet have a plan to rescue their friend. Perhaps the Yellow Aes Sedai who found them will be able to assist them in their efforts.
There’s also the question of what Moiraine’s plans are for Rand, having seemingly used him as bait for Lanfear. They’ve realized that the newest Forsaken was once in love with the Dragon, Lews Therin Telamon, and sees Rand as a reincarnation of the man who rejected her long ago, causing her to become a darkfriend. It appears that in the next episode of The Wheel of Time, Rand must pretend to love her in return so that they can infiltrate the Dark One’s plans.
That also seems to be the goal of Verin Sedai, who, along with her Brown sisters, have uncovered the presence of the Black Ajah within the White Tower. These followers of the Dark One were once considered just a rumor, but evidence suggests that subversive sisters are able to ignore the Three Oaths, allowing them to lie and use their power against their own kind. It’s likely that Liandrin’s duplicity will soon be discovered in The Wheel of Time season 2.
Meanwhile, Perrin is still on his way back to Falme to rescue Loial and the Shienarans, but now he has an additional companion: Aviendha of the Aiel. Now that the desert soldier owes a debt of honor to Perrin for fighting by her side to escape the White Cloaks, she will no doubt be a great help to him as he goes back into enemy territory. In addition to Hopper and the other wolves, too, of course.
Fortunately, their seem to be divisions and egos within the darkfriend ranks. Liandrin is understandably disgusted by the way Lady Suroth and the Seanchan treat their channelers, and High Lord Turak is not necessarily on-board with the noblewoman’s methods either. However, the Horn of Valere is a secret weapon that we may see used before The Wheel of Time wraps up its second season.
The first five episodes of The Wheel of Time are now available to stream on Prime Video.