Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne Series Trailer Reintroduces an Old TWD Villain

When Andrew Lincoln’s severely wounded Rick Grimes exited The Walking Dead via helicopter in season 9, there was someone by his side. It wasn’t his wife Michonne (Danai Gurira), his daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming), or any of his many friends from the Alexandria and Hilltop communities. No, it was the strange leader of the Scavengers and pseudo-villain Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh).

Despite initially being a major annoyance to Rick as the enigmatic leader of a group of oddly-dressed junkers, Jadis made the walkie-talkie call for a helicopter to rescue the leader, and took off for parts unknown with him. It was always a given then that Jadis would return for Rick and Michonne spinoff The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Thanks to the show’s latest trailer, we now have a clearer look at this old TWD villain in action.

We’ll say this for Jadis: she really pops off the screen. Each time the former Scavenger turns up in that two-minute teaser, it’s just a bad haircut jump scare. Amid all the usual Rick and Michonne action, we get to see Jadis point a gun down the barrel of the camera, angrily run a car off the road, and ominously intone “We’re the last light of the world.” You know: villain stuff.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will certainly have more to say about how this humble junk lady came to be a major player in the Civic Republic Military (CRM). But watchers of The Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond already know quite a bit about her ascendance. Jadis appears as a warrant officer of the CRM in World Beyond season 2. There she reveals that she’s come to be a true believer in the CRM’s cause of brining light to a broken world.