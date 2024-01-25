Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne Series Trailer Reintroduces an Old TWD Villain
A thorn in Rick's side makes their villainous reappearance in the latest trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
When Andrew Lincoln’s severely wounded Rick Grimes exited The Walking Dead via helicopter in season 9, there was someone by his side. It wasn’t his wife Michonne (Danai Gurira), his daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming), or any of his many friends from the Alexandria and Hilltop communities. No, it was the strange leader of the Scavengers and pseudo-villain Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh).
Despite initially being a major annoyance to Rick as the enigmatic leader of a group of oddly-dressed junkers, Jadis made the walkie-talkie call for a helicopter to rescue the leader, and took off for parts unknown with him. It was always a given then that Jadis would return for Rick and Michonne spinoff The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Thanks to the show’s latest trailer, we now have a clearer look at this old TWD villain in action.
We’ll say this for Jadis: she really pops off the screen. Each time the former Scavenger turns up in that two-minute teaser, it’s just a bad haircut jump scare. Amid all the usual Rick and Michonne action, we get to see Jadis point a gun down the barrel of the camera, angrily run a car off the road, and ominously intone “We’re the last light of the world.” You know: villain stuff.
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will certainly have more to say about how this humble junk lady came to be a major player in the Civic Republic Military (CRM). But watchers of The Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond already know quite a bit about her ascendance. Jadis appears as a warrant officer of the CRM in World Beyond season 2. There she reveals that she’s come to be a true believer in the CRM’s cause of brining light to a broken world.
She also reveals that she lied about Rick Grimes’ status to the CRM, saying he was a “B” when she really knew him to be an “A.” Though it’s unclear how, this saved Rick from death at the hands of cruel medical experimentation. Based on this The Ones Who Live trailer, Jadis may end up wishing she had reported Rick as an “A” after all.
In addition to the new trailer, AMC also released a fresh poster for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
The synopsis for the series reads: “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Sunday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.