Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Trailer Shows the Rick Grimes Movie That Could Have Been

Back when actor Andrew Lincoln exited The Walking Dead in season 9, AMC was quick to clarify that it wouldn’t be the last we’d see of the hero Rick Grimes. Just as the credits on Rick’s final episode “What Comes After” began to roll, the network sent out a press release announcing that there would be a movie, or possibly a series of movies, starring the Kentucky sheriff-turned-post-apocalyptic ubermensch.

Of course, time dragged on, schedules changed, and a pandemic or two popped up, necessitating a new medium for the next chapter of Rick’s story. Instead of a movie series, Rick would a co-lead a TV miniseries spinoff called The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live alongside Danai Gurira’s Michonne. Now the first official trailer for The Ones Who Live has arrived and we’ll be damned if it doesn’t look just like the Rick Grimes movies that could have been. Check it out below and see what we mean!

As the TV Editor of this fine establishment, I often bristle when someone refers to a TV show as being “movie quality.” But even I must concede that the two minutes here look far more cinematic than televisual. For starters, the scale is truly impressive. In this clip alone we see: a crumbling skyline (of what appears to be Philadelphia), a World War II-scale army (“This is the most powerful military on the planet,” someone offscreen claims), a helicopter shooting a rocket into a building, and Michonne launching a grappling hook into the largest horde of zombies this franchise has ever seen.

Not for nothing, we also get to see Lost star Terry O’Quinn wear the hell of this little army cap.