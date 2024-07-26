The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Could Introduce a New Grimes

Location is important to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The first season of The Walking Dead spinoff starring the titular Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) moved the zombie action from a post-apocalyptic United States to an equally post-apocalyptic France. The second season, which premieres Sept. 29 on AMC, will bring beloved franchise figure Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) over to L’hexagone to see how the French are faring. Now the show is set to expand its European ambitions even further. And that might have some fascinating implications for the franchise’s most iconic character: Rick Grimes.

During The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon panel at 2024 San Diego Comic Con, AMC announced that the show had been renewed for a third season that will take place in Spain. Production will begin next month and be based in Madrid, with location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragon, Catalonia and Valencia regions.

“France made Daryl and Carol’s story into an epic poem with what we found there. What’s to come in Spain may even surpass it — and we’re so damn happy to bring the audience more of the Terrific Two alongside new compelling characters, in a yet unseen, beautiful, horrific corner of their broken world,” Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer for The Walking Dead Universe, said in a statement.