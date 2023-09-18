The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon’s Laurent Twist Raises a Big Question About the Zombie Virus

In addition to its main plot, this (weirdly long) installment occasionally flashes back to Isabelle’s (Clémence Poésy) life before the zombie apocalypse and unveils why Laurent’s survival is of particular importance to her. It turns out that not only is Laurent the son of Isabelle’s sister Lily (Faustine Koziel), but Lily actually gave birth to Laurent after she had died from a walker bite and had already reanimated. Laurent is a little zombie boy!

Zombie rules diehards might realize the implications of this. Remember that aforementioned example of Joel in Ellie in The Last of Us? Well, the reason why Joel was tasked with shepherding Ellie in the first place was due to her unusual origin. Like Laurent, Ellie too was born to a mother who had biologically died and became another dangerous entity. In The Last of Us‘s canon, the cordyceps fungus inhabits human beings’ bodies and turns them into the monstrous Infected – not entirely unlike the zombies in The Walking Dead and in other undead stories.

Being born under such unique circumstances rendered Ellie immune to the cordyceps infection. The deep thinkers and scientists of The Last of Us‘s world theorized that they could harness the power of that immunity by cracking into Ellie’s brain. We never get the chance to see if they’re right as Joel objects pretty strongly to this whole “deadly experimental procedure on a child” plan.

Still, Ellie’s immunity is very much real in The Last of Us. Is it possible that Laurent enjoys that same immunity and with it a potential zombie virus cure? The strongest evidence against this possibility is that the “zombie virus” operates very differently (and far less scientifically) in The Walking Dead than it does in The Last of Us. Though zombie bites do lead to a rapid infection and a swift death in The Walking Dead, a zombie bite is not a prerequisite for becoming a reanimated corpse. As Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and company discover in season 1, anyone who dies for any reason will still come back as a walker. In short, they’re all infected. That implies that the circumstances that led to the apocalypse may be supernatural in origin and makes it less likely that Laurent’s unusual birth would be of much use to combat it.

In its latter years, however, The Walking Dead TV franchise has broken away from its comic origins by being less of a stickler about investigating the nature of the zombie virus. Both the flagship series and spinoffs like Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond have included researchers extensively studying the undead. The conclusion of the latter series even features a conversation between French scientists and our old CDC friend Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich) suggesting that they had made important progress in studying the “virus” and its “variant cohorts.”

Ultimately, we suspect that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon won’t go the route of having Laurent potentially being the “cure” both because it’s been done before and because it also complicates the plans for the 38,103 spinoffs to come. That doesn’t mean, however, that Laurent can’t be an important – or even messianic – figure in The Walking Dead universe.