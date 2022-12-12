Casper Kelly Discusses the Horrors of the Adult Swim Yule Log

Well, I wrote it thinking of it as uncensored. The censored version, it’s not dramatically different in terms like there are no whole scenes or shots removed. It’s just that some words are bleeped or removed. There’s a little bit of very brief nudity that is blurred. So you’re basically getting a very similar experience.

Too Many Cooks definitely has some horror elements. But this project is more horrific – for sure. What was it like for you when you were approaching showing more body horror on screen? There’s one elongated scene in a shower that’s pretty graphic. I thought it was great. But I would love to know how you approached that and what kind of effects you wanted to use – especially since this is a newer terrain for your work.

Oh, yes. There were a lot of conversations. One of the producers at Media Team, Tim Reis, and Shane Morton, who is [the head of the film’s] practical effects, talked about the idea of the camera going toward the target, and then you can use that to do a cut. So when you pull back, the face is different. And then when you push it again, you can tell a story that way. That sounded great, so that’s what we did for that sequence. I’m glad you liked it. I loved it, too. And then even the way it’s different. It’s worse still when you see it later. [Laughs]. Like he wasn’t even done! Yeah, that feeling of escalation more while trying not to repeat too much.

Horror and comedy are a lot alike in that they rely on tension and release to work. Sometimes you laugh at what makes you uncomfortable to calm yourself – like in Too Many Cooks. But this Yule Log feels more horror-focused. I’d love to hear about what rules you had to keep that balance between horror and comedy, as it’s a tricky balance to maintain!

Yes! I wish I had a good answer for that. But I think it was really working intuitively and then in editing, showing it to people like, “What do you think? Does this work? Do I need to cut this comedy back? Is it too horrific?”

It’s a little bit of trial and error – sort of like baking. You add an ingredient and then it’s like, “That’s a little too much cinnamon! Ok, I’ll add more of this.” If you watch it unspool, you feel a certain way, and then you know as you’re watching it, “Okay, now we can cut to this.”