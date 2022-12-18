Rick and Morty: When Will Season 7 Premiere and What to Expect

When Will Season 7 Premiere?

While we don’t have an exact date for Rick and Morty’s return, it’s fairly safe to assume that season 7 should come sometime next year. Series co-creator Dan Harmon told The Wrap in August that “This is the strangest thing I’ve ever said about the show and it still feels unreal to say it, but we’ll be doing a season a year now. I still don’t understand how that’s possible. But that’s why it never happened on my watch. [Showrunner] Scott [Marder] is able to keep us on a schedule that mostly involves being so ahead of schedule that we can actually release things in a timely manner.”

Season 5 was released in the summer of 2021 and season 6 premiered in late summer/early fall of 2022, so until an official date is announced, I would tentatively guess that season 7 would premiere sometime between mid to late 2023.

What to Expect from Season 7

We don’t know many specifics on where season 7 will take Rick, Morty, and the Smith family, but the season 6 finale did clue us in on the central plot for next season. Rick explicitly states that the hunt for Rick Prime will be the focus of season 7 in the season 6 finale, hinting that the series will once again take us across the multiverse rather than focus on the singular timeline that season 6 has. Though I wouldn’t put too much stake into what Rick says until we start to see how season 7 plays out, it would be interesting to see a more serialized season of Rick and Morty and if they actually find Rick Prime before the season is over.