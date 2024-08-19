The Umbrella Academy Deserved a Happy Ending

We don’t get to see Sloane at all, or even figure out for sure if she made it to the new timeline. Luther doesn’t even acknowledge her existence, which is incredibly out of character from the lovesick himbo we got to see him be in season 3. Series showrunner Steve Blackman says that this was due to logistics, as Netflix cut the budget for the final season. Blackman tells TVLine “I wanted Sloane to be alive, just not remembering Luther, and him trying to get her to love him again. For logistical reasons, we just couldn’t make it work. We just couldn’t make it happen.”

This is understandable, albeit unfortunate. Including that storyline would have made a lot more sense than some of the other threads we got this season and would have given Luther something compelling to do other than look hot, join the CIA for some reason, and then fade from existence like the rest of his family.

However, this thread with Luther isn’t the only characteristic oversight that occurs this season. Klaus’ entire storyline is hard to watch, as he spends the majority of the season struggling with his addiction and being forced to use his body to pay back debts. There are a lot of ways to portray a relapsing addict with compassion and care, and this is definitely not it, not after the journey we’ve seen Klaus go on for the last three seasons.

Viktor is the only one who really gets to have any kind of closure with Reginald, and even then it’s not his Reginald. Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) finally tries to do right by her daughter, and is forced to give her up. Lila (Ritu Arya) and Five’s (Aidan Gallagher) whole time paradox subway love story is confusing and unnecessary. Luther and Diego (David Castañeda) are kind of just there.

It’s not fair that these characters don’t actually get to have a big heroic moment. They are forced to pay the ultimate price for the sins and greed of the father who brought them into existence in the first place, and their prize is that they don’t even get to see the beautiful world they helped save.

This kind of ending sends the message that trauma will always win, that there’s no overcoming it no matter how much you endure or fight. This ending argues that the very essence of these characters is so volatile, so out of line with the fabric of reality that the world can only function without them in it. It’s not hopeful. It’s not beautiful. It’s utterly and totally devastating, especially for the queer audience this show has cultivated.