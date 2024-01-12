The Stranger Things Character You Won’t See Again in the Final Season

Through four seasons, the cast of Netflix’s mega-hit Stranger Things has grown so large and unwieldy that it seemed unlikely that every actor would return for the fifth and final season. Well sure enough, we’ve now received confirmation that Stranger Things season 5 will be leaving at least one character out.

In an interview with the Steve Varley Show, actor Eduardo Franco says he never received a call from Netflix, making it unlikely that his character Argyle will return – especially since production on season 5 is now underway again following strike delays.

Eduardo Franco says he never got a call to return as Argyle for the final season of ‘STRANGER THINGS’.



(Source: https://t.co/ED8QuztGPs) pic.twitter.com/Q2BBBdraWW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 11, 2024

With no disrespect intended to Franco (who can currently be seen in Jake Johnson’s directorial debut Self Reliance on Hulu), the character of Argyle was a pretty logical choice when it came to a cast culling. Argyle made his debut in Stranger Things season 4 as a delivery driver at Surfer Boy Pizza and the burnout best friend of the equally burnt out Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).

Argyle actually gets in on some major late season action when he helps Jonathan, Will (Noah Schnapp), and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) run from the military and rescue Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). He even comes up with the idea of using a Surfer Boy Pizza freezer as sensory deprivation tank for Eleven to access the Upside Down and fight Vecna.