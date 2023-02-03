The Snow Girl Ending Explained: Amaya, Murders, Season 2

Miren didn’t take action against Luque and Foster straight away because she was hoping she would be able to use this information to find the men who raped her and posted the video on the website. Presumably she also thought she might need more information from them in the future. However, she was following them and taking photos of them herself with a long-distance lens. Miren’s mentor Eduardo found the camera and the photos in Miren’s car, so he took out the memory card and gave it to Miren to destroy.

We aren’t told exactly why Miren decided to kill Luque and Foster in 2019, but it seems likely that either she decided she wasn’t going to get any more information out of them and wanted to kill them to avenge their victims, or she thought they were planning to drug and abuse more girls and women – or both.

Millán, the detective investigating both the disappearance of Amaya and the deaths of Luque and Foster, tells Miren that, “I’ve seen victims become killers many times. Sometimes the line between victim and killer is a very fine one.” She is probably fairly certain that Miren killed Luque and Foster, but considering they were both serial rapists and paedophiles and that the police have no conclusive evidence to connect Miren to the murders, she probably isn’t going to put too much effort into proving it. Miren certainly seems to be free and unworried about it in the series’ coda, set in 2021 (in a world without a Covid-19 pandemic, by the looks of the bustling bookshop she is doing a signing in!).

What was the cliffhanger with the Polaroid about at the end?

That 2021-set coda ends in a cliffhanger. Miren receives an envelope that looks like the ones Santiago left containing videos of Amaya, showing an image of a woman who is tied up and saying, “Want to play?”

This photo obviously wasn’t sent by Luque, Foster, Santiago, or Iris because they are all definitely dead. And yes, for those of you who have watched a lot of TV over the years and are on the lookout for twists, the police found the bodies of all of them. We saw Santiago run in front of a car and we saw the police tell Iris he was dead; although the audience were not shown the bodies of Luque and Foster, Millán confirmed that both bodies were found and identified after the fire (despite the attempt to destroy the evidence of their murders), and we saw Iris’ body after the car accident in the finale.

So this is someone else. There are still some unsolved mysteries brought up over the course of the series that may be connected to this case. As Luque pointed out, there are many, many criminals out there, and we still don’t know who raped Miren, recorded it, and uploaded it to Slide. Since the photo was sent to Miren specifically, there’s a good chance that it was sent by someone connected to Slide (which she was investigating, and on which a video of her had been posted), possibly the people who raped her years earlier.