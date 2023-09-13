The Skins Cast’s Best Post-Skins Roles

Joe Dempsie – Game of Thrones

Playing party animal Chris in Skins was in a way good preparation for Joe Dempsie’s later role as Gendry in Game of Thrones, as both characters have some pretty serious daddy issues: Chris’ dad (played by Green Wing’s Mark Heap) was pretty useless at parenting, and Gendry’s royal pa was the very definition of an absent father.

As well as boosting his profile, his role on Game of Thrones gave Dempsie a chance to really broaden and mature his acting range, going from the hedonism of teenager Chris to the heroism of thoroughly decent Gendry, a working-class blacksmith (and, it should be said, excellent runner) whose discovery of his royal connections thrusts him into the centre of the HBO fantasy’s final season.

Nicholas Hoult – The Menu

Hoult was a movie star even before he joined the cast of Skins, having charmed audiences as young Marcus opposite Hugh Grant and Toni Collette in 2002 Nick Hornby comedy About a Boy. He’s gone on to big things, with appearances in the X-Men franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road, biopic Tolkien, 2023’s Renfield and many more. One of his finest movie roles though, was in 2022’s The Menu.

Joining a growing trend of fiction that takes great pleasure in elaborately punishing the super-rich, The Menu stars Ralph Fiennes as a bitter celebrity chef who executes a night of brutal culinary payback on his dinner guests. Hoult’s character, foodie Tyler Ledford, is another chance for him to play the antihero after being the cruel and manipulative Tony in the early series of Skins. His character’s fate stands out as particularly excruciating, making Tyler a perfect example of Hoult’s strength at playing an unlikeable character who is humbled.

