The X-Files Episode That Spoke to Teen Girls Like No Other

The episode opens with the murder of a high school jock played by none other than a very young Ryan Reynolds. It is the third death of a high school boy in the past three months and most of the townsfolk are convinced that a Devil-worshipping cult is carrying out the murders, reflecting the “Satanic panic” of the 1980s and early 1990s. That is why Agents Mulder and Scully have been called in to investigate, alongside local detective Angela White (Dana Wheeler-Nicholson).

The episode actually has a serious point to make with its setup. In the previous year’s season 2 episode “Die Hand Die Verletzt” (“the hand that wounds” in German), the show had given the “Satanic panic” the same treatment as it gave most conspiracy theories, i.e. it had implied it was true. In the world of The X-Files, the government is covering up an alien invasion, a spaceship landed at Roswell in 1947, JFK was not shot by Lee Harvey Oswald but by the Cigarette Smoking Man shooting from a drain, and something seriously weird is going on in the Bermuda Triangle. And in “Die Hand Die Verletzt,” although it is unclear whether the episode’s accusations of sexual abuse were “real” or not, the local high school faculty are indeed a cult of Satanists carrying out human sacrifices.

In real life, of course, the “Satanic panic” ruined hundreds of innocent lives, with people imprisoned sometimes for years as a result of false accusations or false memories, and there is little to no evidence of any actual Satanic cults. That is possibly why this episode has Mulder and Scully both clearly state to Detective White that claims of Satanic rituals are likely to be false, with Mulder saying, “The overwhelming evidence gathered by the FBI debunk[s] virtually all claims of ritual abuse by Satanic cults,” with Scully adding that “the trauma or mental illness that is often linked to Satanic cults is a result of denial, hysteria and misplaced blame.” It is an interesting contrast to “Die Hand Die Verlezt” and a rare case of The X-Files actually debunking a conspiracy theory.

But what is actually happening to the town in “Syzygy” is the result of a rare astrological phenomenon turning two teenage girls into Stephen King’s Carrie White (hence, presumably, Detective White’s name). High school students Terri Roberts (Lisa Robin Kelly) and Margi Kleinjan (Wendy Benson) were both born on the same day in 1979, and are now at the center of a “cosmic G-spot.” A local astrologist tells Mulder that “all the energy of the cosmos” is focused on the girls. As a result, they have gained both psychic powers and psychopathic tendencies. They are behind the murder of the teenage boys, as the audience knows, having watched them lure young Ryan Reynolds in with promises of losing their virginity, and then laughing over his hanging corpse.

The girls’ shenanigans continue over the course of the episode, resulting in the death of another high school boy, who is caught in the crossfire as the girls fall out and turn their powers on each other. It all culminates with the girls wreaking havoc at the local police precinct. In the final scenes, however, the astrological moment passes, and when an angry mob go to confront the Terri and Margi, having finally realized these girls were the murderers, both their anger and their psychic powers vanish. The two girls are left sitting on the floor, sobbing and embracing each other, their fight forgotten.

SFF in the 1990s

“Syzygy” first aired in 1996, a very different time for female teenage sci-fi and fantasy fans. Although the rather cheesy Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie came out in 1992, the hit TV series did not premiere until 1997. In those days, liking science fiction and fantasy was something that got you mocked and labeled a “nerd” whatever your gender in the ’90s – anyone remember the 1997 Friends joke where Ross asks Joey, “Didn’t you read Lord of the Rings in high school?” and Joey snarkily replies, “No, I had sex in high school”? (That was season 4’s “The One Where They’re Going to Party,” in case you’re wondering, in reference to Ross and Chandler’s friend “Gandalf the Party Wizard.”) It was also largely assumed that the “nerds” who were into Star Trek or Xena: Warrior Princess were all boys. The first few seasons of The Big Bang Theory, which started airing in 2008, are a testament to how long that stereotype persisted, even after the early-noughties emergence of mainstream hits like The Lord of the Rings, and female-centric SFF stories like Twilight.