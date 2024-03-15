The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping – What is Synanon?

The program, utilized by Ivy Ridge and many other “schools” for troubled teens, used tried and tested techniques to break the inmates. And as the documentary points out, the root of many of these programs was something called Synanon.

What is Synanon?

This was a religious group, turned cult, founded in 1958 by Charles Dederich Sr. Dederich was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous which he thought was not tough enough, so he set up his own facility which would take in those with drug as well as alcohol addictions. Synanon (the origins of the word aren’t clear – Syndication-Anonymous? Symposium-Anonymous?) was residential, and Dederich developed his own program, which he insisted you could never complete. Much of his technique was based on Attack Therapy, which essentially involves identifying people’s weaknesses and screaming in their faces during group sessions (we paraphrase). The idea is to break the patient down so much that they start to believe they can rebuild themselves and change their own lives. It’s a practice which encourages patients to attack and humiliate each other in group sessions which can last for days at a time. Later Synanon added further controlling policies including requiring female members to shave their heads, male members to get vasectomies, and married couples in the program to split up.

Eventually Synanon got involved in a schooling program which had a view to educate children in such a way as to improve society as a whole. Of course, the organization became increasingly violent and abusive, committed financial crimes, and members were convicted of attempted murder (two members put a rattlesnake in the mailbox of a lawyer who brought a case against Synanon!). Though it was disbanded in the ‘90s Synanon influenced ‘tough love’ treatments ever after.

WWASP

While The Program focuses initially on Academy Ivy Ridge, the program fell under the umbrella of WWASP – the World Wide Association of Specialty Programs and Schools, founded in 1998. It was based in Utah and founded by Robert Lichfield, whose brother Narvin Lichfield is seen in the doc doing karaoke. Pupils are often forcibly removed from their homes or former schools and presented with a dizzying array of rules which it’s nigh on impossible to remember. Breaking these rules resulted in a loss of “points”.

Seminars

The most obvious influence of Synanon on WWASP is the seminars. The Ivy Ridge students had to complete a series of these to be able to move between levels – The Program is a “points and levels system” meaning you can move up a level by earning points, but any perceived infraction means losing points. The higher level you are, the more privileges you are allowed.

These seminars were group “therapy” sessions that were compulsory. Katherine and the former students remember having to crawl around on the floor like babies, being given towels wrapped in duct tape that they had to bash to release their emotions. They were food deprived, sleep deprived, and time deprived as the participants had no idea how much time had passed. Like in Synanon the idea was to put participants in a highly stimulated but exhausted state, breaking down their sense of self and leaving them open to change. And by change we mean brainwashing.