Netflix’s Twin Flames Universe Doc Examines a New Kind of Cult

Perhaps you may have already noticed but Netflix’s documentary release schedule has become … aggressive. It seems like every time something like The Devil on Trial premieres, a Get Gotti arrives quickly on its heels to bump it out of the “Top 10” on the streamer’s homepage.

That elevated pace is good news for viewers who crave a consistent content pipeline of non-fiction to consume. It also unfortunately means some quality docs run the risk of falling by the wayside before they have a chance to catch on. We certainly hope that’s not the fate awaiting Escaping Twin Flames – a Netflix docuseries that tackles one of the more interesting subjects that streaming has in some time.

Created by Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner (the team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult), Escaping Twin Flames delves into the modern day high-control group (re: cult) known as “Twin Flames Universe.” Over the span of three episodes, the series follows Twin Flames Universe’s inception as an online self help group to its maturation as an abusive cult of personality built around “twin flames” Jeff and Shaleia Ayan.

“We were flooded with messages from people who left high-control groups after releasing our series about the NXIVM cult, and the stories of the survivors and families impacted by Twin Flames Universe emerged as the most urgent to expose,” the filmmakers told Netflix. “Escaping Twin Flames is the result of a three-year investigation into the sophisticated recruitment and indoctrination techniques employed by the leaders of this online group. We are grateful to those who courageously entrusted us with their firsthand accounts and evidence. We made this series for them and for everyone who has been manipulated or coerced without knowing it.”