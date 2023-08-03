Who Is Shoko Asahara From Netflix’s How to Become a Cult Leader?

This article contains spoilers for HOW TO BECOME A CULT LEADER episode 5.

How to Become a Cult Leader provides a terse, yet encouraging, look at some of the history’s most notorious cult leaders across history. Narrated by Peter Dinklage, the Netflix series offers “tips” on how to break into this growing field, offering six half-hour episodes of cautionary tales.

Episode 5 focuses on Shoko Asahara, leader of the meditation and yoga cult Aum Shinrikyo. On March 20, 1995, the group released plastic bags containing homemade sarin, a toxic nerve gas, on five subway lines of the Tokyo Metro during rush-hour. The gas killed 13 people and injured over 6,000. As the documentary points out, a second but failed attempt was made on the subways using Zyklon B, hydrogen cyanide. These weren’t the first casualties of the sect’s run.

Reverend Shoko Asahara was born Chizuo Matsumoto on March 2, 1955, in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture. He came from a poor family, was blind in one eye, extremely shortsighted in the other, and was abandoned in a school for the disabled. He received acupuncture and herbalist training. According to How to Become a Cult Leader, Asahara spent a decade cultivating an image as a spiritual guru TV personality, and owner of a popular low price Bento box franchise, before gaining cult renown.