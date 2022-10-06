The Handmaid’s Tale: Wife Schools Are No Gilead Invention 

Real-World Wife Schools

Much dystopian fiction relies on real-world precedent. The Handmaid’s Tale novelist Margaret Atwood regularly explains that none of the brutal rites enacted in her 1985 book are pure invention. Everything she described had really happened somewhere in the world, at some time. Similarly, much that happens in the TV adaptation echoes or outright parallels real-world events. Forced separation between parents and children is a heartbreakingly commonplace event for people of many different cultural identities at many points in history up to the present day. Themes of exile, rape as a war crime, segregation, forced birth, and more are pervasive in the novel and series alike, and sadly, none of these things are limited to the imaginary.

Likewise, “wife schools” have many real-world counterparts, ranging from the seemingly benign to the openly oppressive. For instance, Julie N. Gordon’s book, quite literally titled Wife School, details a 22-week course highlighting ways to utilize the Bible in the quest to become the best wife possible, affirming that to be a “good wife” is to be in service to one’s husband.

Meanwhile, Russia’s “seduction schools” were the subject of the 2019 documentary School of Seduction, detailing a society in which women are meant to prioritize being a prize for a husband above all other ambitions in life. Further reflecting the gender essentialism of Putin’s regime, Russian Womanhood Schools enforce antiquated ideals that many would hope long since put to rest. In these systems, being an ideal housewife is the ultimate goal, which often entails muting one’s interests and desires in service to patriarchal structures.

More to the extreme, many religious cults are known for training women explicitly for the role of wife from very early on, with girls given no choice in the matter and likewise expected to act as oppressors to other girls. One of the unfortunately many examples is the surprisingly still operational Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), which, under the control of Warren Jeffs, created an environment in which strict gender roles were demanded of all, and young girls were expected to act as dutiful servants in ways not dissimilar to Gilead’s Wives.

Fans of Gilead

Though The Handmaid’s Tale is best known for its shocking moments, one of the key points where it so often succeeds is by showing not only the brutality of fascism but also its subtlety as it creeps in through the cracks in society. Season 5 has achieved this better than most by showing a society of women that, despite being free in Canada, support Gilead’s oppressive tactics and yearn for its authoritative control without fully understanding the reality of what that might mean.

This has been expertly reflected in Serena, who is a devout follower of Gilead and is now seeing some of the more negative side effects as she is limited in her political career and prevented even from communicating with the outside world. Showing us the negative effects of wifehood even on those it supposedly benefits is one of the most effective tools the show has for telling its audience how pervasive the human rights violations of Gilead are.