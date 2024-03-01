Netflix New Releases: March 2024

The two big original releases on Netflix this month are Spaceman and 3 Body Problem. In Spaceman, Adam Sandler plays an astronaut alone and far from home who desperately wants to fix things with his wife. When he discovers an enormous alien spider in the bowels of his ship, a conversation between the two gets underway, and Sandler has a chance to make some big changes. To be clear: this is not a comedy!

Meanwhile, new sci-fi series 3 Body Problem hails from Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Along with True Blood writer Alexander Woo, they’ve spun a tale that is set to blow your mind this March. Your mileage may vary, but it certainly looks interesting! And hey, we all love the show’s star, Benedict Wong.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.

New on Netflix: March 2024

March 1