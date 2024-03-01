Netflix New Releases: March 2024
Check out everything coming to Netflix in March!
The two big original releases on Netflix this month are Spaceman and 3 Body Problem. In Spaceman, Adam Sandler plays an astronaut alone and far from home who desperately wants to fix things with his wife. When he discovers an enormous alien spider in the bowels of his ship, a conversation between the two gets underway, and Sandler has a chance to make some big changes. To be clear: this is not a comedy!
Meanwhile, new sci-fi series 3 Body Problem hails from Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Along with True Blood writer Alexander Woo, they’ve spun a tale that is set to blow your mind this March. Your mileage may vary, but it certainly looks interesting! And hey, we all love the show’s star, Benedict Wong.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix: March 2024
March 1
- Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Furies (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Maamla Legal Hai (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Spaceman — NETFLIX FILM
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
- 2012
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- 21 Bridges
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Bonnie & Clyde
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- The Disaster Artist
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear
- The Gift
- Godzilla (2014)
- The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
- Love & Basketball
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Out of Africa
- Step Brothers
- Tammy
- Think Like a Man
- Think Like a Man Too
- Vampires
- Yesterday
March 3
- The Netflix Slam — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
March 4
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Resident: Seasons 1-6
March 5
- Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 6
- Full Swing: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Supersex (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
March 7
- The Gentlemen (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
- I Am Woman
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Signal (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
March 8
- Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Damsel — NETFLIX FILM
March 9
- Queen of Tears (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
March 11
- CoComelon: Season 10
- Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
March 12
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
- Steve Treviño: Simple Man — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 13
- Bandits (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
March 14
- 24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
- Art of Love (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
- Girls5eva: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) — NETFLIX COMEDY.
March 15
- Chicken Nugget (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Irish Wish — NETFLIX FILM
- Iron Reign (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Murder Mubarak (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 17
- 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
- 30 for 30: Survive and Advance
- 30 for 30: The Fab Five
March 18
- Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
- Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
- Young Royals Forever (SE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 19
- Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
March 20
- Bodies Bodies Bodies
March 21
- 3 Body Problem — NETFLIX SERIES
March 22
- Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Casagrandes Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
- El Paseo 7
- On The Line
- SHIRLEY — NETFLIX FILM
March 25
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 26
- Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 27
- The Believers (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Conners: Seasons 1-5
- No Pressure (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
- Rest In Peace (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Testament: The Story of Moses — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 29
- The Beautiful Game — NETFLIX FILM
- Heart of the Hunter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
- Is It Cake?: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Wages of Fear (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
March 30
- Vikings: Seasons 1-6
March 31
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Martin: Seasons 1-5
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
Leaving Netflix: March 2024
March 1
- Bee Movie
- This Is Where I Leave You
March 2
- Lady Bird
March 3
- Miracle in Cell No. 7
March 14
- The Giver
March 15
- Get on Up
- Savages
March 17
- The Cursed
March 19
- Carol
March 29
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
March 30
- Jackie Brown
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3
March 31
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Black Adam
- Community: Seasons 1-6
- Hoarders: Season 12
- It’s Complicated
- Justice League
- Little Fockers
- Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
- Man of Steel
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
- Shazam!
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Suicide Squad
- The Suicide Squad
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman 1984