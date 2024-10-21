The Penguin Episode 5 Review: A New Era in Gotham

Shaver doesn’t shy away from the cruelty of the family’s death. Instead, she holds the camera on Oz’s face, letting the pyre highlight the intensity of his face. That single shot might justify the entire show so far, finally proving that Oz can carry his own show, that he’s more than just comic relief.

By ratcheting up the stakes around him, The Penguin finally catches up to the Penguin, making Farrell’s big, prosthetic-enhanced performance believable. He finally gets room to become a supervillain, as if the gangsters who once ruled Gotham — whether they be the feuding Falcones and Maronis or Rex Calabrese, the classy mobster whom Oz so admires — burned alongside Nadia and Taj.

Oz going big and bad gives heretofore flagging storylines room to breathe on their own. The subplot about Vic caring for Oz’s mother, suffering the onset of dementia, finally makes sense. There’s a sweetness to the duo’s connection, with Vic seeing the woman as a possible replacement for the family he lost in the Riddler’s attack and Teresa getting a chance to raise a better son.

Although “Homecoming” sets Oz on the rise, he’s still the Penguin at heart, an imperfect villain. Sal survives the assassination attempt and most of the Bliss supply gets destroyed. When Eve Karlo (a character who still serves no purpose in The Penguin, at least not played by an actor of Carmen Ejogo’s skill) refuses to go along with his plan, Oz breaks down into a ignoble whine.

Yet, all of these contours make this version of the Penguin so interesting. No matter how much power he accrues, no matter how cruelly he dispatches his rivals, Oz still struggles with an inferiority complex. It takes no more than a thoughtless word or a disappointed sigh to reduce Oz to a quivering mess.

That complexity may not be good for Oz, but it’s great for Farrell, as Milioti clearly has no intention of ceding control of the screen. “Homecoming” continues her ascent, as she takes the name Sofia Gigante and announces herself as the head of a new crime family. Although a fair deal slighter than her comic book counterpart, Milioti does take on the costume of the Sofia from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s classic Batman stories, complete with fur coat and black dress.