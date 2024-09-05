The Batman 2 Could Use Some Fantastical Villains

Sorry, fans of Golden Age Hawkman comics — the news is out. Director Matt Reeves has confirmed that the Gentleman Ghost will not appear in The Batman 2.

“What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythical characters that everybody knows, and translate it so that Gotham feels like a place in our world,” Reeves told Deadline. “We might push to the edge of the fantastical but we would never go into full fantastical. It’s meant to feel quite grounded.” For that reason, Reeves continued, “Gentleman Ghost is probably pushed a bit too far for us to be able to find a way to do, but there is a fun way to think about how we would take characters that might push over into a bit of the fantastical and find a way to make sense of that.”

Honestly, it’s a little strange that people expected Reeves to pit Robert Pattinson’s Batman, still early in his career, against the otherworldly Gentleman Jim Craddock. Sure, the Gentleman Ghost has been around for a long time and continues to hassle heroes, most recently in an episode of Batman: Caped Crusader. But he’s a strange character, a highway man who liked robbing people so much that he continues the practice in the afterlife.

Conversely, Reeves took a very grounded approach in The Batman, borrowing heavily from not just the comics Batman: Earth One and The Long Halloween, but also from the films of David Fincher. When even a goofball like the Riddler has to be reimagined as John Doe from Seven, it’s hard to see where a dapper specter would fit in.