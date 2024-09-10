Batman: The Last Halloween Is the End of the Long Halloween Saga and a Tribute to Tim Sale

“This is only the beginning,” Batman declares at the start of Batman: The Long Halloween #13. The declaration comes with a fantastic splash page, in which Batman stands over the defeated Alberto Falcone, who is not only the son of mob boss Carmine Falcone but also revealed to be the masked killer called Holiday. Within the context of the story, Batman’s declaration refers to the shift in the criminals of Gotham City, occurring at this early point in his crimefighting career. The mobsters, who would get no more flamboyant than a pinstripe suit and a clever nickname, are on their way out. The “freaks,” the masked heroes and villains, now control Gotham.

As writer Jeph Loeb tells Den of Geek, Batman was right. The onset of the freaks was just the beginning of a decades-long comics saga about the battle for Gotham’s underworld. With The Long Halloween and its sequels, Loeb and his partner-in-crime, the late, great artist Tim Sale, created one of the most enduring and influential Batman arcs of all time.

Now Loeb is back with the final 10-issue chapter of The Long Halloween story, suitably titled The Last Halloween, tying up the yarn that he and Sale began all the way back in 1996. Speaking to us over Zoom, Loeb teased what fans can expect from the saga’s conclusion, while looking back at his legendary collaboration with Sale, for whom The Last Halloween serves as a tribute.

“The first story was about how the freaks took Gotham City away from organized crime,” Loeb says, breaking down the narrative throughline that leads to The Last Halloween. The second story Batman: Dark Victory was “the flip,” with organized crime asking, “How do we get rid of the freaks?” Dark Victory, of course, ended with Batman losing one ally in Harvey Dent, who transforms into Two-Face after a mob attack, and gaining another with Robin.