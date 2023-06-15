The New York Times Just Invented Only Connect’s Connecting Wall

Do you know this has been a TV show in the UK since 2008 ?! It’s so similar I guess you must do? — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) June 13, 2023

Coren-Mitchell herself was quick to point out the similarities, in a tweet that went semi-viral, thanks in part to this reaction from TV critic Scott Bryan:

Only Connect has declared war on the NYT. https://t.co/XkvMrdAgpt pic.twitter.com/t7LluNYAhI — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 14, 2023

Only Connect question writer Mike Turner also waded in, as did former contestant Kat Brown – who appeared on the most recent series of the show – and broadcaster and quiz fan Bobby Seagull (who won University Challenge in 2017, and was once a clue on Only Connect) also quipped about his “new” game invention:

If you need a hand at all, I've written over 750 of these for Only Connect — Mike Turner (@MikeTurner100) June 14, 2023

Er, I was on the TV show of this game just this year. THE EIGHTEENTH SEASON of this show. #OnlyConnect — Kat Brown (@katbrown) June 14, 2023

Very excited to share the game I've been working on, called Challenge! I've loved making it, and hope you enjoy playing.



Two students teams of 4. You answer individual questions on the buzzer for 100 points. And then 3 team bonus questions for 50 points each 😜#OnlyConnect https://t.co/c2efm0GS7u — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) June 14, 2023

It’s already been pointed out that Connections fails to live up to the Connecting Wall in two vital ways.

For one, there appear to be no red herrings, which is a big part of the Connecting Wall fun – for instance, in this example which features a very giggly Coren-Mitchell, the surnames of all five members of the boyband One Direction are featured, and it was up to the team to work out which of them belonged in another of the connecting groups (it turns out Styles belonged in the group of Poirot novel locations):

Perhaps even more importantly, Connections is simply far too easy. The whole joy of Only Connect is its fiendish difficulty, making your brain do somersaults in each of its four rounds: Connections (where you must decipher what four clues have in common), Sequences (guess the final clue in a sequence of four), the Connecting Wall, and finally Missing Vowels, where contestants have to decode the answers which are presented with all their vowels missing (for instance, Only Connect would be “NLY CNNCT”).

The show is proudly geeky, and frankly Only Connect viewers would make very short work of the Connections puzzles that have been released so far.