The My Hero Academia Season 6 Premiere Breaks a Major Precedent

“A Quiet Beginning” is driven forward with an electric sense of momentum since it’s the culmination of a month of rigorous planning for a pivotal event in the series. There are so many people to cross-reference and boxes to check off here that a lot of the episode’s first act is spent making sure that all of these pieces have properly come together. All of this only creates greater anticipation for what’s to come and while this first act can feel like a bit of a primer, it’s still not as remedial as a recap episode.

Hawks grew into one of My Hero Academia’s most essential characters last season and “A Quiet Beginning” finds strength in the fabricated relationship that he’s forged with Twice. It’s honestly adorable how much Twice respects and appreciates Hawks–although this is also a sadder commentary for how everyone else in his life has failed to rise to the occasion–even though it’s all subterfuge. Their dynamic is so entertaining that My Hero Academia could easily spend an entire episode on these two bumming around and forming a legitimate friendship out of dishonesty.

This restraint is appreciated, but it will also be somewhat bittersweet if this marks the end of their teamwork. During their time together, Hawks emphasizes to Twice the importance of a credo that characters can use to center themselves and find strength during moments of darkness. The conflict that lies ahead has everyone rethinking their values and what means the most to them. The Paranormal Liberation Front’s grim subjugation of society is still a ways away, but it’s also never felt more plausible.

The broader strokes of the Paranormal Liberation Front’s vile plan nicely segues into the heroes’ own calculated attack to eliminate these dangerous threats. They’re able to divide their efforts between the villain’s two main hubs–Jaku Hospital and the Gunga Mountain Villa–which will be headlined by Team Endeavor and Team Edge Shot respectively. Last season of My Hero Academia did tremendous work with its development of not only Tomura Shigaraki (who’s arguably even more compelling than Midoriya at this point), but many of his top lieutenants.

“A Quiet Beginning” benefits from how it cleanly lays out the different echelons of evil between Shigaraki, Dr. Garaki, his cabal of High-End Nomus, and the rest of the villainous reinforcements. A shonen series from the ‘90s would likely structure its season around systematically taking down these nine villainous factions, but it already feels as if My Hero Academia is instead building towards all out-warfare this season.

There’s some excellent humor that stems from the elaborate many-tiered strategy that the heroes have put together. Many heroes are left to question their positions in this colossal line-up and supporting players like Denki Kaminari and Kinoko Kimori lament being in the first wave of fighters. Meanwhile, many of Class 1-A’s heaviest hitters are stuck on Team Edge Shot as they give support to the rear. My Hero Academia justifies these decisions so that these humorous asides land, but they’re not at the detriment to the actual battle strategy.