My Hero Academia Becomes a Sports Anime in Its Latest OVA

Sports anime is a rich sub-genre of the medium that covers ping-pong, synchronized diving, skateboarding, and everything in between. Baseball has the reputation as America’s favorite pastime, but it’s a sport that anime routinely celebrates. Every series from Dragon Ball Super to FLCL to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have indulged in a baseball-centric filler entry. My Hero Academia is in very good company in this respect and the fact that they establish “Hero League Baseball” as an institution and not just a one-off lark is encouraging. It begs the question if HLB will become a recurring way for the characters to relax or if it could possibly even fuel a My Hero Academia spinoff that’s purely focused on Quirk-y baseball.

“HLB” is a hilarious delight and there’s never any doubt over how the episode’s biggest priority is to sell the series’ strange sense of humor. Present Mic and Eraser Head’s apathetic color commentary doesn’t disappoint and is reminiscent of their awkward energy during the Joint Training Exercises of season five. It gets funnier every time the Hero League umpire robot shrieks out, “Strike!” after each missed ball, even if it’s a simple joke. Mineta’s shocked disdain when Cellophane gets crushed by a gigantified Mt. Lady is another unexpected highlight of the episode and it might be the only reason that Mineta is included in this outing. One of the most satisfying gags from “HLB” is a recurring glimpse of Tamaki Amajiki, completely resigned to defeat, as he mopes out of the same stationary corner of the stadium for the entire game.

An ongoing hurdle that My Hero Academia faces is how to properly showcase all of its characters as its cast continues to balloon to greater proportions. It’d be easy to picture a version of “HLB” where Bakugo, Todoroki, and the typical standouts of Class 1-A dominate the baseball diamond, which is why it’s so satisfying that “HLB” turns into an opportunity to celebrate the supporting characters. “Laugh! As If You Are In Hell” focuses on the typical My Hero Academia favorites so that “HLB” allows others to find their voice and establish a niche.

The animalistic Gang Orca and Shishido–MHA’s take on Kraven the Hunter–lead the competing Orca and Lionel teams. The intense rivalry between these two comparable Pro Heroes drives forward much of the competitive energy in “HLB.” However, heroes who are typically slighted like Minoru Mineta, Mashirao Ojiro, Kamui Woods, and Kyoka Jiro all make their mark here. There are also heroes who have certain Quirks that have struggled to make a mark in combat, only for them to be perfect for the rules of baseball, like Mt. Lady and her ability to grow or Mezo Shoji’s Dupli-Arm advantage. Shishido also reverts to his raw lion form a few times, which is exciting, but still controlled within the context of HLB.

The humor and unusual action of this episode give audiences a lot to appreciate, but “HLB” is also one of the more beautifully animated episodes of My Hero Academia. These aesthetic triumphs aren’t the point of the episode, but they’re hard to not acknowledge. None of these Quirk displays hold back once the ball is pitched and it results in constant visual spectacles during each batter rotation. “HLB” is deeply silly and aesthetically pleasing, but it’s also in the episode’s favor that these heroes’ inherent desire to serve and protect ends up uniting them, even when a sports rivalry has them lost in their heads.

“HLB” is likely going to be the episode out of these two OVAs that receives the most attention, for both better and for worse. “Laugh! As If You Are In Hell!” is a much more typical episode of the series that wouldn’t be out of place showing up somewhere in the first half of season five. Some of the most entertaining moments from My Hero Academia’s fifth season involve the true friendship that evolves between Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki as they continue to intern together at Endeavor’s Hero Agency.