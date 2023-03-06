The Last of Us Episode 8’s Most Important Character Has Stumped Viewers

This article contains spoilers through The Last of Us episode 8.

The Last of Us episode 8 is intense as it focuses on Ellie (Bella Ramsey) trying to survive on her own while Joel (Pedro Pascal) recovers from his injury. But it’s not just the cold weather, dwindling food supply, or Joel’s infected wound that she has to worry about in this episode. It turns out that their hideout is close to a cannibalistic community led by teacher-turned-preacher David (Scott Shepherd).

David and his right-hand man James (played in the series by original Joel actor Troy Baker) are key characters in both the show and the first game as they serve as Ellie’s primary interactions with this community. But in both the game and the show, it’s revealed that Ellie’s run-in with David and James in the woods isn’t actually the first time she or Joel have come across this community – the raiders that caused Joel’s injury at the University of Eastern Colorado were part of that group too.

While the game emphasizes that Joel killed a number of David’s community members, all nameless NPCs to the player, the show makes the group’s vendetta against Joel more personal. Rather than an undefined number of men lost to Joel in an ambush, Joel only kills one man in episode 6 of the series as he and Ellie try to flee the university. On the HBO series, that man is named Alec, which actually confused some viewers who didn’t recognize this character from the PlayStation game.