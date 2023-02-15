The Last of Us Episode 6 Release Time: When to Watch on HBO and HBO Max

In the UK, The Last Of Us episode 6 will air at 2 am on Monday, Feb. 20 on Sky Atlantic and NOW, with a 9 p.m. repeat that same night.

What Will Happen in Episode 6?

At the end of episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” we see Joel and Ellie set off from Kansas City on foot after burying Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard). Based on the trailer released for episode 6, “Kin,” which you can watch below, it looks like Joel and Ellie will finally reach Wyoming this Sunday. We see Joel have an emotional reunion with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) in a snow-covered settlement that appears to have working electricity. In the games that the series is based on, this settlement is in Jackson, Wyoming near a hydroelectric dam, and becomes a safe haven for Joel and Ellie throughout the games.

In the trailer, we also get to see Maria (Rutina Wesley) for the first time, whom fans of the game will recognize as Tommy’s wife. Much to Joel’s surprise, Tommy has seemingly grown up in the years they’ve been apart and left his more chaotic and reckless behavior behind in an effort to atone for his past. He’s become more responsible and is a leader within the community alongside Maria. Of course their interactions in the show will likely change slightly as the show doesn’t need a lengthy shootout against bandits invading the dam to move the gameplay and story along, but as with most things in this series, the core of their relationship and conflict still appears to be there.