The Last of Us Episode 6 Release Time: When to Watch on HBO and HBO Max
After episode 5's schedule change, here's when and where you can watch episode 6 of HBO's The Last of Us.
This Last of Us article contains spoilers.
HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us video game has been a ratings hit for the network and its streaming service HBO Max, with millions of people tuning in each week to see where Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) journey will take them next. Due to the Super Bowl airing at the same time that The Last of Us usually airs on HBO, episode 5 was released on HBO Max a couple days early in addition to its usual time on Sunday last week.
After getting to watch the emotionally devastating fifth episode a couple of days early last week, you may be wondering if the series will continue to follow this staggered release schedule or if we’re back to the usual Sunday night heartbreak…
When Will Episode 6 Be Available to Watch?
In the US, The Last of Us episode 6 will be available to stream on HBO Max starting at 9pm ET on Sunday, Feb. 19 and will air on HBO at the same time.
In the UK, The Last Of Us episode 6 will air at 2 am on Monday, Feb. 20 on Sky Atlantic and NOW, with a 9 p.m. repeat that same night.
What Will Happen in Episode 6?
At the end of episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” we see Joel and Ellie set off from Kansas City on foot after burying Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard). Based on the trailer released for episode 6, “Kin,” which you can watch below, it looks like Joel and Ellie will finally reach Wyoming this Sunday. We see Joel have an emotional reunion with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) in a snow-covered settlement that appears to have working electricity. In the games that the series is based on, this settlement is in Jackson, Wyoming near a hydroelectric dam, and becomes a safe haven for Joel and Ellie throughout the games.
In the trailer, we also get to see Maria (Rutina Wesley) for the first time, whom fans of the game will recognize as Tommy’s wife. Much to Joel’s surprise, Tommy has seemingly grown up in the years they’ve been apart and left his more chaotic and reckless behavior behind in an effort to atone for his past. He’s become more responsible and is a leader within the community alongside Maria. Of course their interactions in the show will likely change slightly as the show doesn’t need a lengthy shootout against bandits invading the dam to move the gameplay and story along, but as with most things in this series, the core of their relationship and conflict still appears to be there.
But despite any brief moments of safety they might find with Tommy and Maria, the trailer also shows Joel and Ellie in danger once again as they are surrounded by a group of armed people in one scene and fleeing on horseback with Ellie shooting over her shoulder in another. Those familiar with the games will likely recognize who Ellie and Joel are potentially up against in these scenes, but for those unfamiliar all we’ll say is that you should definitely prepare for another emotional ride.